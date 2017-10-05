Will Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey Switch ‘DWTS’ Partners After Alleged Feud?

Dancing With the Stars partners Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey have been making headlines this week for reportedly not getting along during rehearsals.

On Wednesday, Chmerkovskiy apologized to Lachey on Twitter after he skipped Monday night’s DWTS performance due to a “personal issue.”

“As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues. I take full responsibility for my absence,” he posted. “And want to apologize to my partner Vanessa. We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week!”

After the rumors started circulating of the supposed issues between the two, fans questioned if they would remain partners.

A source revealed to ET that despite the drama, Chmerkovskiy and Lachey will continue to dance together on the ABC show.

“The producers wouldn’t switch partners because two people aren’t getting along, it’s just par for the course,” the source says. “Drama is expected and part of the show. When you train with someone for so many hours so intensely, tensions can run high — for better or worse. In this case, the intensity led to bickering.”

The source also claims the DWTS pro is in “full blown crisis management mode.”

“He realizes that he messed up,” the source said. “Vanessa isn’t afraid to stand up to him. She’s a very strong woman.”

“He’s on thin ice so you can expect that he’ll be on his best behavior from here one out,” the source adds.

However, another source reveals that Chmerkovskiy is still in good standing with the show.

“He’s one of the most popular pros on Dancing with the Stars,” the source notes. “Maks and Vanessa are continuing to dance together and hopefully they’ll make it all the way to the finals. At the end of the day, Maks is always a professional. This is his job. He just needed personal time away not related to Vanessa.”

The partners will dance together on Monday night’s show.