Vanessa Lachey Says ‘Everything Is Great’ With Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Vanessa Lachey and partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy may have had some reported drama during the first weeks of their run on Dancing With the Stars, but according to Lachey, it’s all smooth sailing now.

“It’s a pebble in the pond,” the mom of three told Us Weekly at the 7th Annual Baby Ball Gala in celebration of World Adoption Day in L.A. on Oct. 21.

“Everything is great,” she added. “And honestly I kind of giggle at it!”

Chmerkovskiy echoed his partner’s sentiments at the 2017 Maxim Halloween Party in Los Angeles on Saturday, telling People that things with Lachey were “never really bad.”

“It’s a tough show,” he said, noting the stress everyone on the show feels. “And when you’re good enough to make it all the way, you go through that much more stuff. We’re a great couple. We’re doing our best. She’s giving me all the time that she should, and I can’t wait for this Monday to show what we’ve been working on.”

Earlier in the season, Chmerkovskiy sat out a performance due to a “personal issue,” although a source told Us Weekly that his absence was due to tension between the pair.

“There is a lot of fighting going on behind the scenes,” the insider said. “They’re playing nice for the cameras but both are miserable paired with each other.”

After his missed the performance, Chmerkovskiy apologized to Lachey on Twitter.

As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues. I take full responsibility for my absence…. — Maksim Chmerkovskiy (@MaksimC) October 4, 2017

…. and want to apologize to my partner Vanessa. We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week! — Maksim Chmerkovskiy (@MaksimC) October 4, 2017

The pair will hit the dance floor once again during Monday’s episode of Dancing With the Stars.

