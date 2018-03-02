Pregnant ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Vail Bloom Files Restraining Order Against Ex

Vanderpump Rules alum Vail Bloom may have left reality television, but she’s still surrounded by drama.

Bloom, who was featured on season three of Lisa Vanderpump’s reality show, claims she is being harassed by an ex-boyfriend and alleges that the stress has caused her to have physical issues while pregnant with her first child.

The 35-year old has obtained a restraining order against Hayes Stuppy, claiming that he has shown up to her house unannounced three times and has blasted her with more than 200 emails.

In the police report obtained by The Blast, Bloom said that in January, her ex-boyfriend “found & followed me while shopping in Beverly Hills, and left a signed note on my car to let me know.”

The Young and the Restless actress also claimed that Stuppy “stole my bra and underwear,” then he refused to return — and ultimately destroyed — the intimate clothing.

The Blast reports that in an email Stuppy sent Bloom, he claims the underwear company, Agent Provaceteur, apparently gave him her address because he tried to place an order for her and the company informed him that an order for Vail Bloom had already been placed.

Bloom said she was upset at the underwear company for giving out her address, but Stuppy told her, “I lied and said I was your assistant. How could they possibly know.”

The former reality TV cast member claimed that she dated Stuppy “last year” for just “three weeks,” but alleged he has a “history of stalking.”

The most recent incident occurred on Feb. 19, Page Six reports, when he “showed up to [her] new house” and “gave [her] a creepy painting [she] didn’t want.”

After these incidents of apparent harassment, Bloom went to the Los Angeles Police Department in February to seek a restraining order.

The Vanderpump Rules alum sought the order of protection against Stuppy because she said she is worried that the stress from her ex’s alleged harassment will affect her pregnancy. She listed her unborn daughter, due July 4, as a family member who needed to be included in the restraining order. It is unclear whether Stuppy is the child’s father.

The LAPD granted the protective order, barring Stuppy from coming within 100 yards of Bloom until their hearing scheduled later in March.