‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Mourns Grandmother’s Death

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder has taken to social media to mourn the death of her loving grandmother.

Earlier this week, Schroeder shared a post that included photos and videos of her late grandma, Rosemary, who passed away at the age of 95.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There is an actual angel in heaven,” she began in a memorial to her grandmother that she added on the post’s caption. There are no words to explain how irreplaceable my grandmother was. No words to describe this devastation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on May 22, 2019 at 9:21am PDT

“My grandma Rosemary lived 95 glorious years with so much love and family,” she continued. “The most kind, generous, forgiving, elegant, genuine person I’ve had in my life. And I’m so lucky I had her to look up to as an example.”

“I’m thankful I got to share her with the world, so that everyone could also see just how irreplaceable she was. I love you forever. I can’t wait to see signs of you looking down on us,” Schroeder concluded her heartfelt message. “Now go be with Grandpa.”

Many of her fellow celebrities and reality TV stars have since shared comments on her post, expressing their sympathy over her tragic loss.

“I am so sorry Stassi,” Summer House’s Amanda Batula wrote. “Grandparents make for the best guardian angels, especially the ones who already filled those shoes here on earth. Sending you all my love!”

“I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending my condolences, love and prayers. Love you,” 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Darcey Silva said.

“A style queen with a heart of gold,” Entertainment Tonight‘s Deidre Behar stated. “So sorry for your loss, but I know you’ll continue making her proud every day

Many of Schroeder’s fans have also expressed sadness over the loss of her grandmother.

“I’m so sorry. I lost my grandmother last year and she was quite a lady just like Rosemary. White wine before dinner, red wine with dinner and scotch for dessert. She lived to be 95 as well and I think the drinks are the secret to life,” one fan commented.

“What a treasure that you have that video footage of you two together,” someone else said. “She was a lovely woman and it was a joy to watch your relationship. So sorry for your loss.”

“I love you Nastassia, my thoughts and prayers are with you, Hunter and the rest of the family. This has been a great loss,” Dayna Schroeder, Stassi’s mother added.