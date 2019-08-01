‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Engaged to Boyfriend Beau Clark

Stassi Schroeder is engaged! The Vanderpump Rules star and boyfriend Beau Clark are officially bound for the aisle, with the couple revealing their engagement on social media on Wednesday, July 31.

Schroeder shared a photo of the two celebrating at the Hollywood Forever Cemetary, a fitting location for the proposal as Vanderpump Rules fans know that Schroeder is a fan of all things crime and murder.

“OMG. I feel lke Meghan Markle,” she wrote along with a ring emoji.

“VERY HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH,” Andy Cohen wrote, adding, “And thank God he had the sense to propose at a cemetery.”

“Wooo hoooooo,” wrote Schroeder’s co-star Brittany Cartwright. “congratulations guys!!!!!!!! So happy for you!!!”

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval commented, “Congratulations! Such a great pic!”

“Sweet! He’s one cool cat. You are too… but he’s really cool,” added Southern Charm star Shep Rose.

Schroeder’s ex and Cartwright’s husband Jax Taylor wrote, “It’s about time.”

The post even received a comment from Jamie Lynn Spears, who is clearly a Vanderpump Rules fan.

“Never actually met y’all, but I have never been more certain of 2 people being soulmates. CONGRATULATIONS,” she gushed.

Clark also shared his own announcement, posting a photo of the couple kissing and writing, “Sloppy Kisses 4 Life!”

A source told E! News that Bravo cameras were rolling on the proposal, which was a happy surprise to the future bride.

“I woke up today just thinking I was gonna go tour mausoleums in a cemetery to see if I wanted to buy one,” Schroeder said on her Instagram Story before flashing her ring at the camera, exclaiming, “And this. And f—ing this!”

“I love you, I feel like a queen,” she told Clark, who replied, “You should.”

“This is a ring straight out of Downton Abbey,” the reality star joked, referencing the popular British television show.

After the engagement, the couple celebrated at a dinner with friends, including Lisa Vanderpump, with Schroeder happily showing off her new bling in the videos she shared to her Story.

Schroeder and Clark revealed their relationship in February 2018 and Schroeder happily bragged about her man while speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, exclaiming, “I don’t feel badly about shouting it from the rooftops because y’all, I’ve been through like 15 years of s— boyfriends, so now that I have a good one and I’m fine to brag about it!”

