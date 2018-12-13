‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Reveals She Dated Female Co-Star Prior to Randall Emmett Engagement

Lala Kent has a surprising romantic connection to one of her Vanderpump Rules female castmates.

The reality star opened up about having dated one of her co-stars before meeting her fiance Randall Emmett, and that the subject will bring some drama to the seventh season of the Bravo show.

“You want me to spill the tea when I can’t spill the tea because you have to watch Vanderpump Rules season 7, baby,” Kent told E! News on Wednesday, confirming that her secret romance will be discussed on the current season.

Although she refused to “say who,” Daily Mail reported that Kent was seeing a co-star who had a boyfriend at the time.

“Here’s the thing, I’m very much into the peepee that boys have. I like the d—k, but I’ve had two relations with chicks and I’m usually pretty gone with the drink and it’s not my most favorite thing, but I’ve done it,” she explained. “I don’t think I’ll ever do it again, you know? I like [my fiancé] Randall [Emmett] and that part of my life, but yeah, Lala had fun back in the day before she was locked down. It was, like, ‘Let’s live it up.’”

Also during the interview, the businesswoman added that she’s consider inviting a third person into her relationship with Emmett down the line, Us Weekly reports.

“Here’s the thing, I’m the type of person where I can’t say what I’m going to do tomorrow, you know? I could very much wake up in ten years and be, like, ‘Let’s spice things up,’” she told the outlet. “I could wake up in ten years and be, like, ‘I want to be just the two of us and let’s just be, like, grandma and grandpa and chill in the two of us.’ I don’t shut anything out.”

Emmett proposed to Kent back in September nearly 10 months after going public with their relationship.

“Last night was the best night of my entire life,” Kent wrote on Instagram at the time. “I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he’s here. I’m the happiest girl in the world.”

Emmett reportedly asked Kent’s father his permission to marry the reality star, though he passed away in April before the engagement happened. The couple first met at SUR, the restaurant where Kent works and that is featured on Vanderpump Rules.

“He actually came into SUR one night that I was hostessing,” Kent said earlier this week. “He was having his holiday party there, and he sent his assistant up to me to ask for my manager’s number because they were casting for a film called The Row.”

Kent ended up getting the part in the movie and a few months later the actress and Emmett had their first date in New York.

“I let him hit it first night and the rest is just history,” she said. “Honestly, I knew I was gonna be with him forever when we had first done the deed, and then I got into the bath and I was broken out at that time — I had the worst weave in the world — and I get out of the tub, fresh-faced, and he was like, ‘You’re the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen.’ And to me that meant, like — ’cause clearly, I was not, physically, the most beautiful person he has ever seen! — but I was like, ‘OK. I feel like I can be myself with this person.’ I had never felt that before.”

Kent has been a standout cast member on Vanderpump Rules since season 4. The series is currently airing its seventh season Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.