‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Confirm Lala Kent’s Season 6 Return

Lala Kent will be back for the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, three of the show’s other stars confirmed Saturday.

James Kennedy, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix all confirmed to TooFab at the annual Maxim Halloween party that Kent has been working on the new season. It’s “good to have her back,” Kennedy told the site.

“Me and her are a very dynamic duo on the show, obviously. We like music together, so it’s good to have her back,” Kennedy told TooFab. “Lala and I are like best friends still. Raquel loves Lala. We’re all very close.”

Madix told TooFab that the dynamics of the show are “shifting.”

“Things are growing and changing,” she continued. “Things are maybe falling apart, getting put back together. Just when you think that there’s not gonna be any more drama, you think like, ‘Oh, they’ve done it all.’ No, there’s always something else.”

Kennedy also told TooFab that he is working at SUR again, but this was supposed to be a “surprise” for the new season.

“We can’t give that out yet. People have been waiting for me. They thought I’d be left in the dirt, but it’s good to be back at SUR. Lisa’s amazing,” he said.

Back in March, Us Weekly reported that Kent was coming back to Vanderpump Rules after leaving partway through season five. She left the show after her fights with Madix and Sheana Marie Shay, but an insider told Us that the three were back on good terms.

The series, which stars Lisa Vanderpump, was renewed for a sixth season in April. The show will return in November.