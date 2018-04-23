Reality

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Personality Lala Kent’s Dad Has Died: ‘I’ve Never Felt So Lost’

Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent has ‘never felt so lost’ after the death of her […]

By

Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent has “never felt so lost” after the death of her father.

Kent, 28, announced Monday that her dad had died, sharing a sweet Snapchat video of the two riding in a car and laughing over the funny filters on Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Rest in paradise, my sweet dad,” she captioned her post. “The world seems to be spinning much slower. I’ve never felt so lost. I’ve never felt so sad. My world has crumbled.”

The team at Bravo was quick to offer its condolences to the SUR hostess, writing, “Sending love to you during this difficult time, [Lala Kent],” and accompanying it with a red heart.

Kent, originally from Utah, has been open about her family’s support for her, despite appearing on the wild reality show. The values she grew up with have even shaped her values today.

“I take marriage seriously,” she once told Heavy. “My parents have been together for 35 years, through thick and thin. I haven’t ever been married, but I still hold that title sacred.”

Kent is dating Hollywood producer Randall Emmett.

Fans also took to social media to share their well-wishes with Kent.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Tagged:

Related Posts