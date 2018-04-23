‘Vanderpump Rules’ Personality Lala Kent’s Dad Has Died: ‘I’ve Never Felt So Lost’

Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent has “never felt so lost” after the death of her father.

Kent, 28, announced Monday that her dad had died, sharing a sweet Snapchat video of the two riding in a car and laughing over the funny filters on Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Rest in paradise, my sweet dad,” she captioned her post. “The world seems to be spinning much slower. I’ve never felt so lost. I’ve never felt so sad. My world has crumbled.”

The team at Bravo was quick to offer its condolences to the SUR hostess, writing, “Sending love to you during this difficult time, [Lala Kent],” and accompanying it with a red heart.

Sending love to you during this difficult time, @lala_kent 💗https://t.co/WPk4ITLFpF — Bravotv (@Bravotv) April 23, 2018

Kent, originally from Utah, has been open about her family’s support for her, despite appearing on the wild reality show. The values she grew up with have even shaped her values today.

“I take marriage seriously,” she once told Heavy. “My parents have been together for 35 years, through thick and thin. I haven’t ever been married, but I still hold that title sacred.”

Kent is dating Hollywood producer Randall Emmett.

Fans also took to social media to share their well-wishes with Kent.

Oh no. This is terrible. I hope she has lots of people around her that love her. Praying for your strength LaLa. Losing our daddies is just not fair 😢 — 💁🏻Dorothy (@Dorothy7x) April 23, 2018

Nooooo 😭 praying for you @lala_kent — shawryan (@shawryann) April 23, 2018

I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family at this time. — Ellen Wolfe (@EllenWo48066495) April 23, 2018

My condolences @lala_kent to you and your family. ❤️ — Hey There, Housewife! (@doseofhousewife) April 23, 2018

So sorry. I know how painful that is. I hope you find peace. — Mary Rogers (@maWarrenjewelry) April 23, 2018

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.