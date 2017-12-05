Did Jax Taylor Get This ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Pregnant While Cheating on Brittany Cartwright?

Vanderpump Rules is back, and with it, Jax Taylor’s inability to keep his bad boy persona dormant for long.

Taylor left girlfriend Brittany Cartwright in the finale of their spinoff Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, but Cartwright has remained hopeful that her ex might be ready to settle down when he’s ready to start a family.

That might be sooner than he hoped.

In the premiere of season 6 Monday, former SURver Faith Stowers is revealed to have been spreading rumors that she had been sleeping with Taylor even before his fight with Cartwright.

At a party with the cast, Tom Sandoval pulls Taylor aside to ask if he actually cheated on Cartwright with Stowers.

Meanwhile, Stowers tries not to cry alone in a booth, so DJ James Kennedy approaches her to find out what’s wrong.

“You’re close to f—ing Jax now, so I’m scared to talk to you about this,” she says.

But he manages to get her to tell the story, which is insane. While working as a live-in caretaker of a 95-year-old woman, Stowers got a message from Taylor on Twitter, who she claims came to that house and had unprotected sex in front of the sleeping elderly woman.

“He was like sucking my toes,” she recounts to a freaked out Kennedy. “It was a situation.”

She continues: “So I’m stressed now … I haven’t had my f—ing period, James.”

“If Faith was pregnant with Jax Taylor’s baby, I would f—ing die,” he tells the camera. “My head would explode.”

Taylor denies the affair to Sandoval, but when news of his alleged affair spreads to Cartwright, she says she’ll “go f—ing insane” if it’s true.

“If I was gonna cheat on Brittany, why would I hook up with somebody that’s in our circle?” Taylor tells producers, as the show cuts to the two times he slept with Kristen Doute while he was dating Stassi Schroeder.

“If I found out this is true, I’m moving the f— out, I’m taking the dogs with me, and you can rot in f—ing hell,” Cartwright yells at Taylor.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.