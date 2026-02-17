‘Vanderpump Rules’: Chris Feels Conflicted About Relationship With Audrey in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Vanderpump Rules star Chris Hahn is conflicted about his budding romance with Audrey Lingle.

After convincing Audrey to give him a “second chance,” Chris tells Jason Cohen in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s episode that he’s feeling more concerned than he initially let on

The cousins’ romantic debrief comes after Jason’s date with SUR bartender Natalie Maguire, whose energy he admits he’s “really feeling.”

“She’s got a big heart, and if she feels loved and she feels safe around you, she’s gonna open up,” he tells Chris, adding in a confessional, “Not gonna lie, I’m really liking Natalie. She’s fun and super affectionate, she goes with the flow with everything, [and] I’m really attracted to that.”

Chris is feeling less enthusiastic about things with Audrey. “We’re kind of back to where we were, ‘cause we hashed it out at the bar,” he begins. “I needed to prove to her that I do want this — just really locked in on where our heads are at.”

And while the two “seem to be on the same page now,” Chris reveals he’s been thinking about how that relationship will fare with his upcoming travels to Europe, New Jersey and Bali.

“I’m definitely stuck in between opposite ends,” he says in a confessional. “One day, I’m confident that I wanna be with her, and then the next day I overthink, and I’m thinking of all these certain scenarios and possibilities, and I’m like, OK, maybe this isn’t the right decision.”

“The one thing that I know for certain is that I don’t wanna lose Audrey,” he continues. “I just think I got a little ahead of myself.”

With that in mind, Chris explains to Jason, “So I’m like, ‘I don’t think we should take that big step yet.’”



“You told her that?” Jason asks, to which Chris clarifies, “I didn’t tell her that, no. I’m going to.”

“Probably should, because she made it really clear she wants romance,” Jason advises. “I mean, just be straight up with her, bro.”

Chris laments, “It’s gonna be hard to tell her that, because I feel like she took it like I really wanted to go all in,” admitting, “‘Cause I did kind of say that.”

Jason has seen his cousin flip-flop with women before, he reveals in a confessional. “I know exactly what’s going on,” he says. “Chris always goes back and forth making decisions with girls.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.



