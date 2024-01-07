'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Sues Ex Tom Sandoval

If the breakup between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval wasn't bad enough, the division of assets between the two is even more contentious. Months after the scandal that rocked Bravo's world was revealed, the two are now embroiled in a lawsuit. Vanderpump Rules fans recall Madix and Sandoval split after it was discovered he was engaged in a months-long affair with their co-star and one of Madix's best friends, Rachel Leviss. The buildup to the reveal was the subject of Season 10 of the reality series. Leviss is not returning to the reality series for its 11th season, which is scheduled to premiere this month. The former pair continued living together in a home they'd recently purchased together. The home is now at the center of the lawsuit.

E! News reports Madix, who competed in Dancing With the Stars' last season, is suing her ex over their Los Angeles home. They both still co-own the home. The new Chicago star is suing for "partition by sale," meaning she wants a judge to order the force of the sale. The request also means that Ariana is forgoing the "division in-kind" option, where the property is divided into equal shares between the co-owners without selling it.

Madix has desired to sell the five-bedroom home since the split in March 2023. "I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible," she told host and VPR executive producer Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in May 2023. "I want to move on." She began staying in an Airbnb while competing on the ABC reality dance competition and they conferred with everyone but one another on the details of the house.

For her part in the affair, Leviss is hosting a new podcast, Rachel Goes Rouge, where she promises to reveal all. The podcast will premiere on iHeart on January 8.