Tyra Banks Responds to ‘Jurassic Park’ Comparisons of Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Outfit

Tyra Banks is unbothered by criticism from Dancing With the Stars fans about her rather reptilian outfit change during Monday’s episode. After fans took to social media to compare her wild red gown with huge sleeves to Jurassic Park, Banks leaned into the conversation and explained why she’s not afraid to go there with her looks.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden Wednesday night, Banks said that she and her stylist had their suspicions the dress would cause a stir. “You know what’s so funny? I kept saying ‘peacock’ after, and my stylist kept on kind of giggling and stuff,” the 47-year-old said. “We started seeing all of this Jurassic Park stuff, so I posted on my social… ‘Tyrassic Park.”

Who wore it best? @tyrabanks pic.twitter.com/yWWtCosp2p — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) September 28, 2021

“But then my stylist was like, ‘Yeah, we did know that you looked like a lizard before the social started,’” Banks continued. “They did know!” She said she didn’t “really care” that her dress got the meme treatment because, as she says, “Different is what? Badass.” She explained, “I ain’t got time to be pretty and in a normal dress, because no one’s going to say anything about a pretty dress. You gotta push and go for it.”

Banks seems to embody the reality competition’s line of thinking of “going for it.” Many of the show’s fans are still upset, even in her second year of hosting, that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were let go in favor of Banks starting last year for Season 29. In her second year as host, Banks is still getting critiques for her hosting style compared to Bergeron and Andrews’.

“[We’re doing] competitive things, things we’ve never done before, [throwing] a little wrench at these professional dancers that know how to do everything,” Banks previously told Entertainment Tonight before the start of Season 30. “The celebs have to do it too and they’re already amateur, right? But it’s the pros that are so perfect with everything.”

“I think it’s important to constantly challenge ourselves or else we get a little bit too complacent,” she continued. “They’re some of the best dancers in the entire world, and I think the best also need challenges to take them to the [next] level. So I can’t wait to see that.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC. So far in Season 30, one couple has been eliminated: Karate Kid star Martin Kove and his pro partner Britt Stewart. Next week, contestants will dance to Britney Spears songs.