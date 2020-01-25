Tyler Gwozdz’s ‘Bachelorette’ Co-Stars Speak out After His Sudden Death

Members of The Bachelor family are mourning the death of former The Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz. The 29-year-old died on Jan. 22 from a possible overdose, days after he was hospitalized in Florida. Gwozdz appeared on The Bachelorette Season 15, reaching the third week of Hannah Brown‘s season.

“I lost one of my closest friends today,” Luke Stone, who appeared on Brown’s season as well, tweeted. “Tyler I’ll miss you every day, miss our hours long conversations about nonsense over the phone, miss how damn funny you were, I had so much happiness and joy for what the future held for us as friends. I love you man, so much.”

“You truly never know what anyone is going through these days,” Jed Wyatt, who was the final man standing in Brown’s season, added in his Instagram Story, reports Entertainment Tonight. “We believe just because people look happy and ‘normal’ in photos that they may not be fighting something deep and emotional. Social media has made it easy to cast opinions, hate, and judgement onto real people with real problems, just like you. Someone’s mental well-being may not be posted for the world to see, and words can make a difference, even potentially save someone struggling.”

“So let’s stand up and spread love to one another, life is too short,” Wyatt added. “RIP Tyler, we love you.”

“Can’t belevee this, thoughts and prayers go our to the family,” Matthew Spraggins wrote on his Instagram Story. “Was a pleasure getting to know this guy [heart] RIP Ty.”

“Such sad news,” Garrett Powell wrote. “Prayers for his family and friends. He was a good friend and showed me and the other dudes nothing but respect. RIP Tyler.”

The Bachelor producers also released a statement on the sad news early Friday.

“We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s passing today,” the producers wrote. “Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and his friends.”

Gwozdz died on Jan. 22, a week after emergency responders were called to a possible “medical overdose” involving the former reality contestant. In a 911 call, a woman told dispatchers Gwozdz overdosed on heroin, and she tried to knock down a bathroom door to save him. The person tried to find Narcan, a drug used to reverse an opioid overdose. Gwozdz was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he stayed for a week until his death.

The official cause of death has not been determined. The Palm Beach Medical Examiner’s Office said the autopsy could take eight to 12 weeks to finish.

Gwozdz only made it to week three on Brown’s season before he had to leave due to mysterious circumstances. He later denied rumors about his departure, and called leaving early “the best decision that could’ve been made.”

Photo credit: ABC