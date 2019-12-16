‘Teen Mom’ Star Tyler Baltierra Pens Emotional Message to ‘Beautiful and Strong’ Daughter

Tyler Baltierra is leaving a message about self-love for 4-year-old daughter Nova as the Teen Mom OG star reflects back on how quickly she’s growing. The MTV personality took to Twitter with a poem he had written, revealing he penned it with the intention of reminding her “how beautiful & strong she is” if something happens to him, “she can at least read my words & remember how worthy she is to be loved!”

I wrote this thinking about my daughter & how she’s just growing up so fast. I wrote this thinking that if anything ever happens to me & daddy isn’t there to remind her how beautiful & strong she is, she can at least read my words & remember how worthy she is to be loved! 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wf2HRQCpjD — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) December 15, 2019

The poem struck a chord with Baltierra’s followers, clearly.

“This is so precious for ur daughters to have. Believe having a good Daddy in ur life is very important!!!” one Twitter user responded. ” I have the greatest Daddy in the world and it is one of my most prized relationships!! Love ya Tyler!!”

“Thank you so much,” another added. “This is so important & very beautiful. I wish I had heard this. It is beautiful for them to read but so much better that your girls hear this from you often. You are an amazing Dad.”

A third chimed in, “Well written, I’m sure she’ll carry that with her always. It won’t matter if you’re still walking on earth or have departed she’ll repeat those words when she’s older.”

Baltierra has long used writing and poetry as a way to express himself, writing on Instagram in August, “I was always told as a kid that I was ‘too feminine.’”

“But I was raised in a household as the only boy with my single mother and my older sister,” he added. “I think I was blessed to be raised without the idea that I have to trade my sensitive emotions for masculinity.I was raised by a very strong FEMININE woman and I am not ashamed of it at all!”

Photo credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV