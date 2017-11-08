Twitter Loses Its Mind Over Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry’s Farrah Abraham Slam
Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry sent Twitter into a frenzy after slamming controversial Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham. On Thursday, the 24-year-old reality star threw shade at Abraham for doing an adult film.
@KailLowry I could have sworn you were Farrah the other day on teen mom your sooooooo mean— Laura Lu (@shesashewolfe) January 27, 2017
Twitter user Laura Lu tweeted at Kailyn: "@KailLowry I could have sworn you were Farrah the other day on teen mom your sooooooo mean."
Kailyn decided to respond this fan in a totally fiery way.
She admitted that her outburst in the recent Teen Mom 2 episode wasn't her best moment. However, she does believe that there is one glaring difference between herself and 25-year-old Farrah Abraham.
Lowry tweeted: "We all have bad times...but I def never did porn so there's no comparison."
We all have bad times... but I def never did porn so there's no comparison https://t.co/qowcujkp3y— Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) January 27, 2017
As you might imagine, social media users absolutely lost their minds after Kailyn blasted Farrah Abraham for doing porn. The mother of two received a seriously mixed reaction, and you need to check out some of these responses.
Click "Start Slideshow" to see the best Twitter reactions here.
What was your reaction to Kailyn Lowry's tweet about Farrah Abraham?
[H/T Twitter: Kailyn Lowry]
@testifyy @KailLowry @shesashewolfe pic.twitter.com/yUvupVJ05A— if yu only knew (@EndedRainbows) January 27, 2017
@KailLowry @shesashewolfe Lots of people do porn. That doesn't make you a bad person. How you treat human beings is much more important.— Christina Nickels (@Ohiogal_88) January 27, 2017
@KailLowry @shesashewolfe may not have done porn, but you sure do have the same bitchy attitude as @F1abraham— Roxanne McComas (@mrsmccomas2014) January 27, 2017
@KailLowry @shesashewolfe NOBODY is as mean as Farrah.. I've never in my life seen anyone that talks to people like her— MB20Sheerswifty (@ShadesOfShame20) January 27, 2017
@KailLowry @shesashewolfe yes I agree. You were just so freaking mean on the last episode. You really didn't need to be.— Nikki Burton (@NikkiBurton1101) January 27, 2017
@KailLowry farrah also treats everyone like crap even her kid. Kail doesnt. She's the crazy ex gf you don't wanna deal with til she's over u— xoxoGeminixoxo (@SquirrelyKassi) January 27, 2017
@KailLowry @shesashewolfe that's just mean! Kail is a amazing mum n the complete opposite of farrah, kail keep doin what ur doing ur amazing— Lost in Music (@louise_cook_) January 27, 2017
@KailLowry no one can be farrah. She doesnt even like herself. Its sad she could of been so much more. No money would change me to be rude— Michele capela (@Michelelcapela) January 27, 2017
@KailLowry nobody's perfect. I admire you for being real, and for not having sex on video for money, and lying about it. Plus I — Mandi Davis (@wordygirl78) January 27, 2017
@KailLowry you will never be that low!!! That girl is a peice of work— Mel ? (@RaisingTwins13) January 27, 2017