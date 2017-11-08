Twitter Loses Its Mind Over Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry’s Farrah Abraham Slam

Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry sent Twitter into a frenzy after slamming controversial Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham. On Thursday, the 24-year-old reality star threw shade at Abraham for doing an adult film.

Twitter user Laura Lu tweeted at Kailyn: "@KailLowry I could have sworn you were Farrah the other day on teen mom your sooooooo mean."

Kailyn decided to respond this fan in a totally fiery way.

She admitted that her outburst in the recent Teen Mom 2 episode wasn't her best moment. However, she does believe that there is one glaring difference between herself and 25-year-old Farrah Abraham.

Lowry tweeted: "We all have bad times...but I def never did porn so there's no comparison."

We all have bad times... but I def never did porn so there's no comparison https://t.co/qowcujkp3y — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) January 27, 2017

As you might imagine, social media users absolutely lost their minds after Kailyn blasted Farrah Abraham for doing porn. The mother of two received a seriously mixed reaction, and you need to check out some of these responses.

Click "Start Slideshow" to see the best Twitter reactions here.

What was your reaction to Kailyn Lowry's tweet about Farrah Abraham?

