Tristan Thompson Trolled by Khloe Kardashian Fans After His Flirty Comment on Her Instagram

The Instagram trolls targeted Tristan Thompson after he left an apparently innocent, flirty comment on a recent Instagram post by Khloe Kardashian, bringing up the cheating scandal that exploded in April.

Back on July 31, Kardashian posted a beach photo, writing, “Take me please.” Since the photo offered no context about where it was taken, Thompson chimed in, “Where do you wanna go my love?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Of course, as Comments By Celebs pointed out, the response from Kardashian fans was swift, as they came up with responses for Thompson’s question.

“The land of the faithful and loyal Tristan, that’s where she wanna go,” one fan wrote.

“To a faithful dude,” added another.

“Back in time,” one fan wrote.

Others suggested “honesty land,” “somewhere where you’re not there” and “a temptation island.” Another suggested “the divorce attorney,” although the couple is not married.

Days before Kardashian welcomed True Thompson into the world in April, videos and photos appearing to show Thompson with other women from October surfaced on TMZ and The Daily Mail. The couple remained together for the sake of their daughter, even after Kardashian moved back to Los Angeles. They reportedly went to couples therapy, but recent reports show a strained relationship.

“Khloé and Tristan are still not fully OK. They act like they are when they’re in front of others, but it’s all a show at this point,” a source told Us Weekly last week.

The source said Thompson feels “trapped in a bad relationship,” stopped going to couples therapy and wants to go back to Cleveland.

“He’s no longer going with Khloé for sessions. He just didn’t feel it was helping to discuss s– that happened months ago,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Thompson has another controversy. During an ESPYs afterparty in West Hollywood, the Cleveland Cavaliers player reportedly punched the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green, according to Bossip. LeBron James and Kevin Durant had to step in to stop the fight, Bossip‘s source said.

After reports of the scuffle surfaced, a Facebook page organizing an October parade to celebrate Thompson in Cleveland went viral. More than 5,000 people say they are going to the event.

Green took to Instagram, where he called reports of the fight “inaccurate” and first suggested Cleveland fans call off the parade.

“Nah keep the parade that city won’t have any for a while … I forgot Bron left,” Green wrote, referring to James joining the Los Angeles Lakers. “Lastly, I’m only telling y’all them facts are off because ma dukes was tired of y’all talking! I really didn’t care.”