Tristan Thompson Treating Pregnant Khloe Kardashian ‘Like a Queen’

Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson has been treating her “like a queen” during her pregnancy, sources say.

According to PEOPLE, Thompson has been very supportive of 33-year-old Kardashian, who will soon give birth to the couple’s first child.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Tristan has been super supportive and very actively involved in everything that’s going on,” the source says. “Khloé feels like she’s being treated like a queen. She doesn’t feel like he takes her or their future family for granted.”

While this is the first child for Kardashian, Thompson does have one child already, 1-year-old Prince Oliver, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Some fans might not be surprised to hear how supportive Thompson is at this time, considering he once publicly admitted he doesn’t watch for girls in the stands.

Thompson was among a group of other NBA players being interviewed when the topic of scanning the fans for attractive women came up.

“No, I got a girl, so I ain’t looking at a girl. I ain’t getting my a— knocked out. I’m taken, so I’m good. I ain’t got nothing to look at,” Thompson was quoted as saying by Bleacher Report.

Thompson isn’t the only dishing on a relationship with Kardashian lately though. Her ex-husband Lamar Odom also recently spoke about her in an interview, revealing that he wishes her all the best and that he still has “her initials” on him.

During the interview on BET’s Mancave, Odom said, “I still got my shawty’s name still on me, her initials still on me,” while addressing the tattoo on his hand. “But for no reason. You know what I’m saying? I understand when it’s over, it’s over. When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I could see that,” he added.

Odom seemed to be suggesting that he has no intention of trying to get back with his ex by keeping the tattoo. “I’m happy for her,” Odom said in the interview shared by Us Weekly. “She took care of me. She’ll be a good mother, for real. She’s a great woman.”

Recent episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians saw the mom-to-be finally reveal to her family that she was pregnant, to which her mom Kris Jenner was “ecstatically surprised.”

“Hearing this news is the most special thing I think anyone can ever tell me. I’m ecstatically surprised,” Jenner said during the episode. “I always thought that maybe Khloe would be one of those women who didn’t have kids and I struggled with that. It made me really sad because there was no one that was born to do this more than Khloe,” she added.