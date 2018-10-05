‘Treasure Quest’ Team ‘Moments Away’ From Riches in New Finale Clip

It all comes down to this for the Treasure Quest team.

In a new clip from Friday’s season finale of the Discovery show, Jeremy Whalen, Jack Peters and Shawn Cowles, are convinced they’re just a wall away from the $2 billion Sacambaya treasure they’ve been searching for all season after a major discovery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The team discovered a promising cavern in a Bolivian plateau during last week’s episode that they thought was the most likely place the massive gold hoard would be hidden based on the intel they got from Johnny Irwin, the last man to hunt this treasure, prior to embarking on their journey.

In the finale, the men come upon a major hint that they’re closing in fast on their goal — at least two ancient coins that match the era of the treasure they’re seeking.

“We got a coin!” Cowles and Whalen both shout excitedly as they brush away the dirt from their find to get a better look with their headlamps.

“It’s a piece of eight, it is! It’s a piece of eight! Cowles exclaims. “That was their money back then. Pieces of it would buy you things, so that’s why it’s all rough and crude, right.”

He explains to the camera, “I’m rubbing off these coins; I can clearly see that these coins are all prior to the Jesuits leaving this area. These are the right coins of the right era of the treasure we’re looking for. It makes me more and more confident that these coins are part of the treasure and that we’re moments away from something significant under this lake.”

Cowles tells his team enthusiastically, “I’m telling you, that treasure is right behind that wall. That’s here.”

The Sacambaya treasure is certainly one to get excited about. In the season premiere of the Discovery show, it was explained, “A colossal hoard of gold is rumored to be hidden in a remote valley in Western Bolivia. Over the last three centuries, hundreds have died for this legendary treasure that could be worth over $2 billion. Now, a brave group of treasure hunters, armed with a new lead and intel from a century of past attempts, will use cutting-edge technology and heavy equipment to take the valley’s dangers head on. And if they can solve the mystery of the Sacambaya, they can find a trail to the treasure.”

Will the team eventually uncover what they’re looking for? Or are the coins a red herring?

Treasure Quest airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Photo credit: Discovery