Travis Scott Calls Kylie Jenner His ‘Wife’ During Concert, Sparking Marriage Speculation

Are Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner married?

That’s the question many are likely asking following Scott’s Saturday night Astroworld Fest concert in Houston, Texas. During the show, Scott gave Jenner a shout-out, calling her his “beautiful wife,” TMZ reports.

This isn’t the first time the two have sparked marriage rumors after an eyebrow-raising nickname, however. In October, questions arose after Jenner shared a snapshot of Scott’s performance on Saturday Night Live on her Instagram, captioning the shot, “hubby,” alongside three heart-eyed emojis.

While wishing Jenner a happy birthday in August, Scott again referred to Jenner as his “wifey.”

However, a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time that the nicknames were just a “term of endearment.”

Still, the outlet added that the couple seem to at least have marriage on the mind.

“Kylie and Travis have been inseparable lately, and their love for Stormi just seems to bring them closer every day,” a source said. In fact, Scott has even received the approval of the rest of the large reality TV clan.

“When Kris [Jenner] sees Kylie and Travis together, she’s convinced they’re on the right path. At first she worried about Kylie starting a family so young because she felt she had no say. Kris knows Kylie does what Kylie wants, so Kris just had to hope for the best,” the source added. “Kim, Khloe and Kourtney are pleasantly surprised by how involved Travis has become in his daughter’s life. They know he has a huge career, but he is clearly taking the time to be there for both Kylie and Stormi.”

Jenner and Scott have seemingly been inseparable since they were first spotted publicly together at Coachella in April 2017, following Jenner’s years-long on-off relationship with rapper Tyga.

In September, news broke that the new couple was expecting their first child, a baby girl. However both Jenner and Scott remained tight-lipped about their baby news until after they welcomed daughter Stormi in February 2018, announcing her birth to fans in a sweet video that detailed Jenner’s pregnancy journey.

While the two have no immediate plans to get pregnant again, Jenner has said that she’s already thinking about baby number two, and is hoping for another little girl.