WWE Stars Paige and Nia Jax Channel Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in ‘Total Divas’

Total Divas stars Paige and Nia Jax are making their own Simple Life tribute!

In Wednesday’s all-new episode of the E! reality show, the WWE stars decided to take on a “regular” job to make up for the younger years they spent on the wrestling circuit.

Despite Paige working as a telemarketer for “maybe a couple of hours” in addition to time as a bouncer and bartender, she was determined to take her wrestling-centric life and expand her horizons, especially in light of her wrestling-ending injury.

“Wrestling’s been my life and now my future’s up in the air,” Paige told the cameras. “So I just think it’s a great idea for me and Nia to go out there and get some work experience.”

She enlisted best friend Nia to go make pizzas at a pizzaria with her, betting $250 on who would take to the job easiest.

“This is kinda odd, but you know what lets do it,” Nia said. “Let’s see how it goes.”

While en route to the pizzaria, the duo realized how much like the premise of the mid-00s reality show starring Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie their outing was.

“Wait, who’s Paris and who’s Nicole?” Nia joked to her friend.

“You seem like you’re a lot smarter than me,” Paige responded. “So I’d say…as much as I don’t want to be Paris Hilton.”

Taking on the roles of chef and waitress, the athletes were shocked with how difficult both roles were. But Paige’s waitressing was a little more awkward than Nia’s pizza-making skills

“Paige said this was a competition and girl, you know I love a competition,” Nia told the cameras after making her first pie. “I’m killing it.”

She added, “Paige, I don’t know if her personality is suited for a traditional workplace.”

The duo then took on the pedicab industry, which Paige chose because she thought Nia “would hate this.”

She was right. “I will happily take the [loss] on this one,” Nia told the cameras. “My underboobs are sweating.”

The jobs the two took might have pushed them to their limits, but Paige said she was grateful to live life outside of the wrestling world for just a little.

“It’s nice to step outside and go into someone else’s life for a minute,” she told the camera, adding, “The world is my oyster now. You can’t just give up because one dream is over. You have to create a new one.”

Total Divas airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!