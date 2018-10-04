‘Total Divas’: Nattie Sick of Being ‘Crucified’ for Viral WrestleMania Wardrobe Malfunction

It was the pants split seen round WrestleMania.

Natalya “Nattie” Neidhart addressed her wardrobe malfunction at the April event during Wednesday’s all-new episode of Total Divas after a photo taken by a nosy audience member of her exposed crotch made its way around the internet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After a well-meant jab about her needing to make sure she wears panties during her next match from another wrestler, Nattie groused, “I’m sick of being crucified for not wearing underwear.”

“In true Nattie fashion, in the Women’s Battle Royale at WrestleMania, I had an epic wardrobe malfunction,” she explained to the camera. “A man in the front row snaps a picture of the hole in my crotch. It went viral.”

She said of the black leather outfit, “It was supposed to be a very sexy JLo-type, Beyonce-inspired catsuit. I would have rather have exposed my breast rather than exposing my crotch.”

Later, when discussing the incident with Raw partner Ronda Rousey, she revealed that news of her embarrassing moment had even made it to her parents, who didn’t watch the event.

“I went back home and my mom knew about it,” she said. “My mom was like, ‘I feel so bad about what happened to your outfit.’ She’s like, ‘Daddy told me,’ and I’m like, ‘Daddy wasn’t even there! How the hell did he know?”

Nattie continued that when all eyes are on you in the WWE, “if you do one little thing wrong, everybody jumps on it,” adding, “I’m just hoping that my reputation and my integrity aren’t affected.”

And while her fellow wrestlers told her to laugh off the moment, she clearly was still feeling badly about having been on display like that for the world. It was then that Nia Jax stepped in to give her a pep talk to get her back out there in the ring in another sexy catsuit.

When Nattie started to spiral, comparing her pants split to a DUI or drug test failure, Nia stepped in to tell her to get a grip.

“It’s not something you can control,” Nia told her friend. “You can control how you get the in the ring and what you do, and you’re amazing at it, so stop letting eveything get to you.”

The talk appeared to have its intended effect on Natti, who realized, “It wasn’t my fault, it was an accident.”

She continued, “It’s time to move on, and sometimes in order to grow, you have to fall down, get knocked on your a— and get back up.”

Total Divas airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!