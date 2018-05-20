‘Total Bellas’ Sneak Peek: John Cena and Nikki Bella Give Tour of San Diego Home

John Cena and Nikki Bella may have called off their engagement, but they’re left with a stunning San Diego home.

The estranged couple, who called off their engagement just weeks before their planned May 5 wedding, show off their new pad in a sneak peek of Total Bellas shared by twin sisters Nikki and Brie Bella on their YouTube channel ahead of the season 3 premiere on E! Sunday night.

During the video, Cena and Nikki still are clearly planning to get married, giving sister Brie Bella, her husband Daniel Bryan and their 1-year-old daughter Birdie a Cribs-style tour of their new home.

“[This clip] is a lot of fun cause I’m giving you a tour of John and I’s house in San Diego, and it is beautiful,” Nikki says to introduce the clip. “I think my sister especially fell in love with our wine cellar.”

During the look around the house, Nikki and Cena show off their impressive wine cellar as well as the yet-to-be-completed game room, which featured foosball, shuffleboard and a poker table.

Throughout the tour, Nikki carried around her niece, lovingly playing with her and giving her kisses as Cena stood by.

The new home also comes with more lax rules, with Cena explaining, “Living with you guys for the first time, you want to continue living your life the way it is, so you lay down the law. I was explaining the house because I was certainly very proud of it. I built it from the ground up. I not only wanted to show it to you guys and welcome you in but have it keep its integrity.”

He continued, “This place has a very different feel. It feels like home. So walking in with your shoes on, that’s okay. So is spilling a drink.”

Nikki called off her engagement in April due to their differing opinions on marriage and having kids. However, she revealed this week that she now “100 percent” believes Cena has changed his stance on one day starting a family.

“I truly think that he wants to be a father,” she told PEOPLE Now on Thursday. “I think John’s going to make an incredible dad. You see everything he does with [the charity] Make a Wish — that’s why I always knew! He’s meant to be a dad. I just need time, I need time to digest.”

They’ve both hinted that a reconciliation is a possibility in recent interviews, and the two were spotted together after getting coffee in San Diego on Saturday.

In a photo of the pair obtained by TMZ, Cena can be seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts while the Total Bellas star wore a red beanie with grey sweater and sweatpants.

The new season of Total Bellas premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!

