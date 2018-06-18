Nikki Bella and John Cena Get Back Together on ‘Total Bellas’ (For Now)

Breaking up was easier said than done for Nikki Bella and John Cena, as seen on Sunday’s all-new episode of Total Bellas.

After news broke that the couple had split in April, Bella avoided watching TV or going online so as to avoid coverage of the break up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was only through twin Brie that she learned Cena had gone on the TODAY show to discuss their relationship, implying that the couple wasn’t over for good.

“I think in relationships, you have highs and lows, and that was an extreme low,” he said. “You have two choices. You either jump ship and start a new relationship or move forward and try to work through it. We’re gonna move forward and try to work through it.”

When Nikki watched the interview, Brie could tell she was moved by her ex’s words.

“Look, you have goosebumps all over your face,” she told the transfixed Bella.

“It’s kind of confusing right now watching John’s interview on the TODAY show, because last we talked, that was pretty much it,” she told the cameras later. “If I wanted to be a mom, there’s no John.”

Confused, and missing her partner of six years, Bella agreed to grab dinner with Cena and discuss where they were as a couple.

“This is my moment to say exactly how I feel,” she told the cameras prior to her dinner. “If he walks out of my life, that’s OK.”

When Cena confronted her about giving him “hope” throughout the years that they could be together without the possibility of having kids, Bella told him she was simply following her heart.

“I want to know how you feel. Genuinely how you feel,” he told her. “Is this a bad thing or is just you want to be a mom?

“I just can’t imagine not having kids growing older,” she responded. “I feel like that’s what keeps marriages going.”

Cena revealed that he feared Bella’s change of heart was simply her growing “bored” of him.

“In a hypothetical universe, say I was like, ‘We’re going to have kids,’ and we do, and you find out that wasn’t the real problem,” Cena said. “And then years from now you look at me and resent me.”

He continued: “I don’t know if you’re just upset that you’re not going to be a mom, or if you have fallen out of love with me. Because it kind of feels like both.”

“It’s just wanting to be a mom and knowing that you will not be a dad,” Bella responded.

It was then that Cena dropped a major bomb — he was willing to reverse his stance on having kids (and his vasectomy).

“OK. Because I can’t have you out of my life. Ever. And I want to marry you … and I will make that sacrifice for you. I will give you a child.”

“I am still the soon-to-be Mrs. Cena!” Bella exclaimed happily after the two kissed and made up. “You’re going to be the most amazing dad in the world.”

But things might not be all sunshine and roses for the couple. In the preview for the rest of the season, Bella can be heard telling Brie that she and Cena might be calling off the wedding AGAIN! We hope they can work things out.

Don’t miss Total Bellas, which airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!