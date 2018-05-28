‘Total Bellas’: Nikki Bella and John Cena Consider Calling off Their Wedding

Nikki Bella knew something was off in her relationship with John Cena even prior to her split with her longtime beau just weeks before their May wedding.

During Sunday’s all-new episode of Total Bellas, Bella was busy planning her upcoming nuptials, but couldn’t manage to get excited about things like trying on wedding dresses and throwing an engagement party.

“I thought you’re supposed to be excited about this,” she admitted to cameras while trying on gowns. “And for me, I’m just like, let’s make this quick. There’s just something that’s not feeling right.”

Cena attempted to calm his fretting fiancée prior to their lavish engagement party, but she still struggled to keep a smile on her face throughout what was supposed to be a joyful event.

“The engagement party’s here, but I feel so overwhelmed, I honestly feel like I’m about to have an anxiety attack,” she told the cameras. “There’s just so much going on, and not only that, but just inside there’s a lot going on. I feel like I’m on this rollercoaster of emotions.”

When Cena joked to her that she could still call off their wedding, she eerily responded, “I have until [wedding date May 5] to do that.” She eventually would announce that they had called off the wedding on April 16.

Her anxiety was only exacerbated by her sister-in-law’s announcement at her engagement party that she and her husband were pregnant with their second child.

“Woah. Another person around me is having a baby,” Bella told the cameras after walking away from the happy crowd. “I’m done. Like I dunno. … I just know deep down I wanna have a baby … and I feel like I can’t live the rest of my life not having one.”

Cena has been staunchly against having children throughout their relationship, but after the split, he admitted on NBC News’ Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda that he was reconsidering his stance.

“For anyone out there speculating on what’s going, on, I love her, I wanna be with her, I wanna make her my wife, I wanna be the father of her children,” he said.

But even he noticed something was up with his bride-to-be during Sunday’s episode, asking her what was wrong while they were scouting out locations for the ceremony.

It’s then that serious cracks started to show in the couple’s relationship.

“For some reason, since Birdie’s been born, and I’ve spent a lot of time with Birdie, it’s brought up these feelings of wanting to be a mom. I don’t know if i would regret it later on in life if I wasn’t,” she told Cena. “But I love you so much, and I feel that’s always been worth sacrificing it for.”

Going into such a permanent agreement, Nikki said she had been pulling away to “soul search” about giving up her dreams of motherhood.

“I would never force you not to be a mom,” Cena told his fiancée, adding, “I’m not sure we should go through with this.”

Total Bellas airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!