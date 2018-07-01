Tori and Zach Roloff Revel in Their ‘Happy Place’ With Baby Jackson

Tori and Zach Roloff lived their best lives in the “Happiest Place on Earth” with baby Jackson.

The Little People, Big World power couple took their infant son to Disneyland recently and chronicled their fun experience on Instagram and Instagram stories.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In my happy place with my happy people,” Tori wrote on the caption of one adorable photo, featuring the family in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle.

The mother of one shared more photos from the trip on Friday, including photos of the family with Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

“We met our favorite Disney duo today!” Tori wrote on the caption.

The family also shared photos with Winnie The Pooh, as well as shared an Instagram Story of a sleeping baby Jackson with mom Tori wearing Minnie Mouse ears.

The trip to Disneyland comes as the couple, and Roloff family matriarch Amy debunked rumors that the couple is expecting baby number two.

“No she’s not [pregnant],” the mother-of-four wrote on her most recent Instagram. After sharing a series of photos from her fun weekend‚ first reported by InTouch, including a pool party snap with Tori, Jackson, Audrey and Ember — people began commenting on Tori’s body.

The couple recently made headlines after putting their Portland home on the market, reportedly to move to a bigger home.

The pair revealed they were ready to have another baby during the latest season finale of Little People, Big World.

Tori and Zach brought up the subject once again on June 19’s all-new episode of the TLC reality series, as they joked about having another kid while planning for Jackson’s first Christmas.

“We’ll probably be having our second kid here very soon,” Zach told the cameras, visibly shocking his wife.

“Ooh, nope,” she said, only half-joking. “We’re not having kids for a while. We’re gonna get a dog.”

Later, and with a more serious tone, Tori gave more specifics about her timeline for a second child.

“After Jackson, I definitely want more kids,” she said to the cameras, “But I want like six months to be independent and then I definitely want another one. And I want to get a dog first.”

Zach, however, is eager to have many more kids.

Tori gave birth to Jackson on May 12, 2017, revealing shortly after the birth that the baby has the same form of dwarfism, called achondroplasia, as his dad. After Jackson’s birth, the couple opened up about feeling proud to raise a child who has dwarfism.

“I want people to know that he’s just like his dad: Being a dwarf is just part of the whole package of who he is,” Zach told PEOPLE shortly after the birth.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.