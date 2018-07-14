Tori and Zach Roloff Introduce Their Adorable New Puppy Murphy

Little People, Big World personalities Tori and Zach Roloff introduced the world to their new furry friend on Thursday — a Bernese Mountain dog named Murphy.

“Guess what?!?!” Roloff wrote on Instagram Thursday, captioned a photo gallery. “World: meet Murphy! We are so excited to bring this friend home. Our world just got a little crazier.”

She also added in the puppy’s new nickname in a hashtag, “murphmonster.”

The couple revealed Murphy was a boy by having him pop out of a box titled “It’s a…” along with three blue balloons.

While the trio has officially welcomed a new member to their family, they previously had another Bernese Mountain dog named Sully, who died in March 2017.

“We are unbelievably heart broken and at a loss for words,” Roloff wrote when she announced Sully’s passing, posting a photo of her holding his paw. “I am so sorry to keep you all in the dark, but telling all of you just made everything too real and I kept praying I would wake up from this nightmare. We found out Sully had cancer and it had spread quickly to his major organs. We have spent the last 5 days spoiling and loving on him as much as possible. Sadly, Sully went home this afternoon and it was the hardest goodbye I’ve ever had to make.

“He was such a wonderful dog who brought joy to our hearts every single day,” she continued.

The two were very close to their pup, even having him take part in their wedding in July 2015.

Shortly after Sully’s passing, she hinted at the two adopting another dog in the future.

“We’ll never have another friend like [Inspector Sullivan] but we do look forward to the day we’re able to give another Berner a forever home,” she wrote in a tribute post. “I celebrate you Sully on [National Puppy Day] because you will forever have a place in my heart.”

The couple welcomed their first child, Jackson Kyle, in May 2017. During an Instagram post on Wednesday, the two revealed that they planned to continue appearing on the TLC series even though Zach’s brother Jeremy Roloff and his wife Audrey announced they were leaving the show.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Roloff responded when asked what their status was, following up with “Because we feel like we’re not done telling our story.”

Jeremy broke the news of his and Audrey’s departure on Instagram on Tuesday.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come,” Jeremy wrote. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride.”