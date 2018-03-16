Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Reportedly ‘Too Broke to Divorce’

Conflicting reports about Tori Spelling‘s marriage to Dean McDermott continue to plague the internet, but a friend of the couple says they are “too broke to divorce,” even if they wanted to.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has endured difficult and public stress over the last few weeks, culminating in a “nervous breakdown” that sent police rushing to her California home on March 1, less than 24 hours after she dialed 911 herself.

Videos by PopCulture.com

McDermott called police to their home again on March 7 after he was concerned about Spelling leaving their home with at least one of their children. All three occasions ended with police not taking any action.

Insiders to the reality TV couple claim that Spelling’s breakdown was sparked by a fight with McDermott, which has become normal in their home due to the stresses of kids and money. Spelling and McDermott’s neighbors told In Touch last week that their fights can be heard throughout the neighborhood.

“They argue several times a week,” a source said. “Their fights can be heard throughout the whole neighborhood. Tori’s yelling and hysterical crying are unmistakable.”

But despite their reported troubles, the couple doesn’t have enough money to go through a separation or divorce, a source told Life & Style.

“She loves him and has always tried to keep the relationship together, but she’s at the end of her rope,” the insider claimed.

Spelling and McDermott “are at each other’s throats over so many issues — everything from their dire financial situation to neither of them having a steady job to not being able to adequately support their five children,” the source added.

Financial issues have plagued the couple for years, with Spelling owing six digits in credit card debt and McDermott failing to pay $100,000 in child support to his ex.

The couple also endured public scrutiny after McDermott’s cheating scandal broke in 2014, which was followed by a reality show, True Tori, outlining Spelling’s life choices following her husband’s infidelity while he sought help for a sex addiction.

These lingering issues combined with the pressures of caring for their five children together — Liam, 11, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1 — reportedly led to Spelling’s reported breakdown at her Mulholland Drive home earlier this month.

But even if a divorce is what’s best for Spelling’s personal health, the source — and family law attorney Goldie Schon (who does not represent Spelling or McDermott) — said it may not be possible financially.

Schon told Life & Style that fees for a celebrity divorce can start at $250,000, including lawyers’ fees, custody evaluators, and forensic accounting.

“Once the fighting and litigation starts, it can go up exponentially,” she said.

While reports of Spelling and McDermott’s declining marriage swirl, the couple sought to dispel the rumors on Monday when they were caught making out on the set of Sharknado 6.

The couple of 12 years was spotted together filming a scene in Malibu for the summer film, shutting down rumors just two days earlier that their marriage is “in shambles.”