Tori Roloff Sparks Pregnancy Speculation in New Family Video

Are Tori and Zach Roloff expecting baby number two? Fans of the Little People, Big World couple certainly think so after the video posted by dad Matt Roloff on Instagram Monday.

In the video, which Matt captioned, “Sometimes the goodbye’s are what matters,” Tori and Zach’s 1-year-old son Jackson plays with his family members and Ember, 1, who is Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s firstborn.

But when Tori entered the frame to pick up her son, fans pointed out what they thought was a possible baby bump.

“Is Tori pregnant?” one follower questioned.

“Congrats to Tori and Zach on the pregnancy!” another assumed.

Other followers said the bump watch was “rude.”

“How rude to ask if she’s pregnant!” one wrote. “And especially rude to say that she looks pregnant.”

Another added, “I think she’s just leaning back and her shirt is at a weird angle. Hope this doesn’t hurt her feelings.”

A third snarked, “Got to love how everyone assumes because her abdomen isn’t totally flat that she’s expecting.”

This is far from the first time fans of the TLC series have assumed Tori and Zach were expecting another baby, but the couple did mention recently that a pregnancy might be coming up on their timeline soon.

“We’ll probably be having our second kid here very soon,” Zach said in a June episode of the reality show.

“After Jackson, I definitely want more kids,” Tori said later, “but I want like six months to be independent and then I definitely want another one. And I want to get a dog first.”

The couple did adopt a dog named Murphy in July, so it’s possible they’re looking to expand their family even more!

Tori recently opened up on her Instagram Story about her son’s dwarfism, which is the same kind as her husband’s.

When one fan asked if she was worried about her son, Tori replied in the negative, saying, “Definitely not. He’s so happy all the time and healthy as can be!”

She added that when she found out her son carried the dwarfism gene, “There was obviously some fear, but I have the best resources at the palm of my hand and I was fortunate enough to have some background knowledge. I can only imagine the fear of a parent who has no experience with dwarfism but I can only hope we can provide some sort of reassurance to them.”

Little People, Big World returns in 2019 to TLC.

