Tori Roloff ‘Savoring’ Last Days of Summer With Photos of Husband Zach, Son Jackson

Summer is almost at an end, but there’s still time to soak up the warm weather with a few more days of seasonal activities.

That’s the case for Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff and her family, with the reality personality using Instagram this week to share a few photos of herself spending time outside with husband Zach and son Jackson.

The first photo finds Tori holding her son in the air in a very Lion King-esque moment, with Jackson in a Mickey Mouse-printed ensemble and Tori in a fall-friendly orange sweatshirt.

The next snap is of Zach holding his son, with the two grinning widely at the camera.

The third image captures another sweet moment between Zach and Jackson, with the toddler walking and holding onto his dad’s finger.

“Savoring every last moment of summer with my two favorite boys,” Tori wrote alongside the slideshow. “#zandtpartyofthree #babyjroloff.”

Tori’s post indicates the photos were taken at Roloff Farms, a central location on Little People, Big World.

While the show’s location will remain the same, its cast will not, as Zach’s twin brother, Jeremy, and his wife, Audrey, recently announced that they will be leaving the show

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago, I made the decision that this season would be our last,” Jeremy wrote on Instagram. “It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically — the show much go on!”

“That being said, we’re not disappearing,” he added. “We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to!”

After the announcement, Zach and Tori assured fans that they weren’t leaving just yet.

“We’re not going anywhere!” Tori said on her Instagram Story in July, explaining that she and her husband “feel like we’re not done telling our story.”

The mom of one added that her favorite part about filming is “getting to share our story with our fans.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @toriroloff