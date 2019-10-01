Tori Roloff, ‘Little People, Big World’ Star, Posts Baby Jackson Photo After Grandma Passes

Tori Roloff is celebrating her growing family as the Little People, Big World cast mourns the loss of mom Amy Roloff’s mother, Patricia Knight. Following the Knight matriarch’s death at age 86 on Sept. 24, Amy told PEOPLE she was “sad” about her mother’s passing, “but comforted by all the memories I have and that she lived a happy, long life with my father.” And as Amy urged people around her to consider life as a “gift” and “appreciate the moments in each day,” Tori took the opportunity to appreciate her 2-year-old son Jackson as well as the unborn baby inside her.

“I can’t see my feet anymore, but boy can I see you,” she wrote alongside a photo taken of the little boy and a bird’s eye view of her growing belly.

The sweet photo came just days after the pregnant TLC star admitted she was seriously struggling in the days leading up to her November due date.

“The last few days have really been a struggle for me,” she wrote on Instagram. “This last stage of pregnancy has hit me hard.”

“I get so frustrated not being able to do things on my own,” she continued. “I carried 6 towels up the stairs this morning to do some laundry and have been winded ever since. I’ve never been good at asking for help and these days that’s all I ever do.”

Tori added she’s also experiencing some serious fear of missing out when it comes to being a wife and mother.

“I know this is a time to be selfish and slow down but it’s so hard to sit around while my husband works and my 2 year old wants attention,” she admitted. “I constantly feel serious FOMO.”

The mama concluded that while “I know it’s all worth it and I’m doing such an important job, but I can’t wait to tie my shoes on my own again.”

Tori and husband Zach Roloff revealed they were expecting again in May, breaking the news alongside a photo of Jackson in a “Big Brother” shirt.

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November,” Tori wrote in the caption. “Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”

