Tori Roloff Laments Puppy Problems After Surgery Scare

Tori and Zach Roloff are juggling a lot with a new puppy and 1-year-old baby!

The Little People, Big World mom took to Instagram Thursday to share a seriously stressful story about the family’s Bernese Mountain Dog, Murphy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sometimes I wonder why I do this to myself,” she started. “All the extra stress and work that comes along with having a puppy and a toddler. Yesterday I was reminded of why.”

She explained, “Murphy ate something he wasn’t supposed to… as puppies do… and it made him really sick. He spent all day throwing up and we thought he may have to have surgery to remove it.”

The incident might have been a major pain for the Roloffs, but it helped Tori recognize her priorities were a little out of whack, she added.

“It’s sad that it takes something going wrong for me to realize what I have and how grateful I should be for them every second of the day,” she wrote. “No matter how crazy Murphy drives me he is a part of our family.”

In the end, everything turned out fine, Tori added, saying, “Thank the lord it all passed and he did not need surgery! He is back to his durphy happy self and I’m grateful! Love you murph durph.”

This is the second Bernese Mountain Dog the Roloff family has had. The couple had to put down their other dog, Sully, in 2017.

“We are unbelievably heart broken and at a loss for words,” Tori shared on social media at the time. “I am so sorry to keep you all in the dark, but telling all of you just made everything too real and I kept praying I would wake up from this nightmare. We found out Sully had cancer and it had spread quickly to his major organs. We have spent the last 5 days spoiling and loving on him as much as possible. Sadly, Sully went home this afternoon and it was the hardest goodbye I’ve ever had to make.”

“He was such a wonderful dog who brought joy to our hearts every single day,” she added, teasing that the couple would be looking to adopt another dog soon.

“We’ll never have another friend like [Inspector Sullivan] but we do look forward to the day we’re able to give another Berner a forever home,” she wrote in a tribute post. “I celebrate you Sully on [National Puppy Day] because you will forever have a place in my heart.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Tori Roloff