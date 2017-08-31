Tori Roloff Shares How Baby Jackson Is ‘Training’ Her

Since giving birth to her first child this past spring, TLC star, Tori Roloff of Little People, Big World has been pretty candid about her well-being post-baby and motherhood.

But now the 25-year-old is revealing how her two-month old son, Jackson Kyle, is "training" her when it comes to his sleep cycle.

As reported by Baby Center, newborns typically sleep up to 16 to 17 hours a day. However, most can't stay asleep for more than two to four hours a time during the first few months of life. As a result, they have very irregular schedules, which is tiring for parents who have to tend to change, feed or comfort them.

Fortunately for Roloff and her husband, Zach, baby Jackson is training his parents into tending to his sleep cycle, which actually isn't so bad.

In an Instagram Story posted to her account, Roloff shared images of Jackson sleeping, adding the caption, "At the point where this kid has a complete melt down if not in bed by 9:00."

In another snap followed by a dozed off Jackson, she ironically frowns and captions, "He's training us well."

(Photo: Instagram / @toriroloff)

Roloff seems to be doing all right with raising her son. Earlier this month, she struck back after receiving remarks and unsolicited advice from mommy shamers about Jackson when she shared an image via Instagram Stories of him basking the sunlight as he napped at a game of Zach's.

Several fans and followers private messaged her comments about how she needed to apply sunscreen on the tiny tot, to which she replied, "Guys. The kid was smothered in sunscreen. Don't worry. I got this."