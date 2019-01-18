‘Top Chef’ Fatima Ali Reunites With Season 15 Contestants as She Faces Terminal Illness

Top Chef alum Fatima Ali recently reunited with the other Season 15 contestants, as she continues facing terminal cancer.

In a post shared by fellow competitor Claudette Wilkins, the two chefs and their peers from the reality TV series posed together for a couple of photo.

Adrienne Cheatham, Tyler Anderson, Bruce Kalman, Tanya Holland, Carrie Baird, Rogelio Garcia, Chris Scott, Tu David Phu, Joe Sasto, and Melissa Perfit all appear in the photo with Ali and Wilkins.

” ‘There are things we do that make no sense and they make no money and those things may be the real reason we are here. To love each other and eat each other’s cooking and say it was good.’ -commonplace,” Wilkins wrote in the post.

“These people are my people. Hard to explain the bonds that happen during our time together. I wish they under better circumstances that we were together but when one hurts we all hurt and we rally,” she added

“[Chef Ali] is loved beyond belief and we will be here for her and each other. Thankful my kids got to meet them yesterday to see how funny and comfortable we are with each other,” Wilkins concluded.

Ali revealed her diagnosis in October, publishing an essay in Bon Appétit’s Healthyish, wherein she shared the news and explained how she was planning to spend the rest of her time.

“The cancer cells my doctors believed had vanished are back with a vengeance in my left hip and femur bone. My oncologist has told me that I have a year to live, with or without the new chemotherapy regimen,” she wrote. “I was looking forward to being 30, flirty, and thriving. Guess I have to step it up on the flirting. I have no time to lose.”

“I used to dream of owning my own restaurant. Now I have an ever growing list of the ones I need to visit,” she went on to say. “From decadent uni and truffle toast at Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare to spice-laden Szechuan hot pot in Flushing, I’m sketching a plan to eat my way through New York and the boroughs while I can.”

