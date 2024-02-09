'Too Hot to Handle' Winner Welcomes Baby Girl

Beaux Raymond is officially a mom! The model and Season 3 winner of the hit Netflix reality series Too Hot to Handle welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Lilia Lewis Jean Jones, with her partner Mason on Friday, Feb. 2, the proud mom shared with fans on social media Thursday.

"I wasn't ready to be a mother.. it came as a shock.. 9 months thinking am I going to be a good mum? will I cope? is it my time? Raymond reflected on her path to motherhood while announcing her daughter's birth. "As soon as I saw her face, I knew I had found a part of myself I never even knew existed – my heart really needed you and I promise you'll never have to face anything in this world alone, I got you for life. I may have given you life but really you gave me mine."

Raymond first announced she was pregnant in July when she shared a video to Instagram set to the tune of James Arthur's "Heartbeat." The short clip began with Raymond showing a positive pregnancy test and went on to include moments from her first ultrasound. In the caption, she revealed that her little one was due in February.

"A secret that is just too hard to stay silent on. The butterflies he gave me turned into little feet," she captioned the clip. "Adding a new member to our little family. For years this has been a huge want for me and soon enough I get the honour of becoming a Mother to our little miracle. First came love, then came you. Baby Jones due February 2024."

In the weeks that followed, Raymond continued to document her pregnancy journey for fans. Along with sharing several photos of her baby bump amid her cruise tour of Europe with stops in southern France, the reality TV star in October shared a glimpse into the gender reveal. In a montage video from the party, Raymond and her boyfriend could be seen flipping over round wood discs to reveal pink and blue, ultimately landing a tic tac toe with a trio of adjacent pink discs. In December, the mom-to-be also shared a gallery of images from her bridal shower, writing, "Such a lovely day with all the beautiful women in my life and soon to be in my little girls."

Raymond is best known for her appearance on Season 3 of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle. The hit series brings together a group of attractive singles in paradise to meet and mingle, but there is one catch: in order to win the $100,000 prize, they must remain celibate. During her season, Raymond grew close to Harry Johnson, the pair starting as friends and growing to become bedmates and cuddle buddies, and eventually boyfriend and girlfriend. They left the villa together with a $90,000 to be split between them, though they later broke up after the show.