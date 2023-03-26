Andy Cohen Plays up Chaotic 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Amid Cheating Scandal

Andy Cohen was sure to talk up the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion in the wake of the Scandoval that grabbed headlines in recent weeks. According to Page Six, Cohen ensured that the reunion is "really confrontational" and "really emotional" with "nothing left unsaid."

According to TMZ, the reunion taping from Thursday "became explosive within 2 minutes" and didn't let up throughout the shoot. Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were the clear villains, with nobody defending them and many of the cast verbally tearing them to bits. The pair earned derision due to the "scandoval" situation that broke up Sandoval and Ariana Madix after nearly a decade together. The cause of the split was cheating with Leviss.

The reunion was the first time the cast had been back together since the allegations and headlines spread. It also apparently almost became physical before Cohen had to step in to separate cast members to avoid any legal wrangling. Those behind the reported physicality were kept hidden in reports, which should prop up the interest of Bravo fans who are calling this the network's Super Bowl.

According to TMZ, Cohen even joined in with the case by knocking Sandoval and Leviss. "It was like a nuclear bomb went off in the studio," a source told TMZ, adding that the fight instigator "is not someone you'd guess."

A key moment for the reunion is when Cohen asks the couple how the affair started. The couple hooked up previously but didn't go fully into a relationship until now. Sandoval's ex, Madix, was on hand and enraged at both parties equally, according to TMZ. Tears flowed, but she reportedly keeps it together in the reunion despite the emotional nature of it all.

Also key is when Cohen asks if Sandoval and Leviss are still together. According to TMZ, the pair are still together but sources on the show tell the outlet that the relationship is on an "egg timer."