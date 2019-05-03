Todd Chrisley Urges Jenelle Evans Her Daughter to Leave ‘Unstable’ Husband David Eason

Following news that Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, shot and killed her dog the Teen Mom 2 star is being urged to distance herself. Todd Chrisley joined thousands of fans in pleading with the MTV personality to get herself and her kids away from Eason for fear he may take things a step further.

TMZ caught up with the Chrisley Knows Best star at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday, where he addressed Eason’s actions. Chrisley, 50, revealed that he was extra taken by the story because he also has a French Bulldog. He said that the dog, accused of snapping at Evans and Eason’s youngest child, isn’t to blame in this scenario. Chrisley added that Eason “needs some serious help,” and suggested Evans get herself and her kids away from him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“First of all, he’s on Teen Mom so I don’t need to say anything else about him. I think that the kid needs to get some help. I think that [Jenelle] should make sure that she and her child are out of harm’s way, and I think the guy has proven that he is not stable,” Chrisley told TMZ. “So, I think that she needs to take her child and move elsewhere.”

As for claims the dog bit Evans and Eason’s daughter, Chrisley said the parents are at fault. He suggested the MTV personalities be more watchful over their kids, especially around animals. Chrisley told TMZ that his French Bulldog is “great” with his young daughter, Chloe, but added that they teach their daughter “to respect” the dog and its space.

“Watch your child,” Chrisley said, according to TMZ. “Don’t put your baby down in the dog’s face. We have a French Bulldog and she’s great with Chloe, but we make sure that Chloe knows how to respect the animal.”

This isn’t the first Chrisley’s spoken on Eason, 30. On Tuesday, the reality TV star responded to a homophobic jab from Evans’ embattled husband, as reported by Us Weekly. After being called a “flamer” by Eason, Chrisley told Us Weekly he is a “troubled young man,” quipping that he clearly “needs guidance.”

“I truly wish nothing but the best for this troubled young man. He needs guidance, a razor, fashion advice, and most importantly a job,” Chrisley told Us. “I applaud him for doing at least one thing in his life correctly and that’s watching Chrisley Knows Best every Tuesday night on USA network!”

A source told Us Weekly on Tuesday that Eason killed Evans’ dog on Tuesday after it “snapped” at his 2-year-old. He later confessed on Instagram, revealing that he is “all about protecting my family.” Evans then shared her own post about the incident, saying that she is “heartbroke.” She then opened up about it to Us, telling the magazine Eason “just took her and shot her in the woods … about two acres away from the house.” She told the outlet she and Eason “are not on talking terms.”

“I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends,” Evans said. “[I] would like for everyone to just give me my own time right now to figure things out and clear my head.”