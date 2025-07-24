Todd Chrisley Says 84-Year-Old Reality Star Is ‘Ready for Death’

Todd Chrisley is serving up some serious shade toward Southern Charm‘s Patricia Altschul.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 56, said that the 84-year-old Bravo star was “getting ready for death” as he responded to her comment about his potential move to Charleston, S.C., following his release from prison in May.

After Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were granted a pardon from President Donald Trump for their fraud convictions, the couple teased a possible move to Charleston, where they hoped to purchase a mansion, turn it into a hotel, and create a show about the process.

On an Instagram post about those plans, Altschul, who lives in Charleston, commented, “There goes the neighborhood.”

The diss clearly rubbed Todd the wrong way, as he addressed the comment on Wednesday’s episode of Chrisley Confessions 2.0. “I’ve never had an issue [with her],” the former USA Network star said on his podcast, adding, “I’ve always held her in high regard. I always thought she was a classy lady.”

“This is a woman that’s in her 80s,” Todd continued. “She could be my mother.”

Todd claimed that when his fans initially sent him the Bravo star’s comment, suggesting they clap back at her, “I said, ‘Please don’t. Please don’t go back on this old lady. Do not do that.’” He continued, “Because at the end of the day, she’s old. … She’s already, according to the tabloids, transferred her assets over to her son. I guess she’s getting ready for death.”

Todd also continued to mock Altschul, who is the widow of former Goldman Sachs partner Arthur G. Altschul, for how she came into her money.

Patricia Altschul of "Southern Charm" television series

“She doesn’t need to worry about how I make my money. At this age, I could end up marrying someone like Patricia and take her money,” he said. “That’s kinda what she did. Kinda how she made her money.”

“At the end of the day, I don’t dislike her,” Todd continued. “She’s just playing a role that’s been in the book of securing wealth since the beginning of time. A younger woman marries an older man, and he dies, she gets the money. Maybe I’ll become Patrica’s walker. Maybe her son has to worry about me inheriting her money.”