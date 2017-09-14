Todd Chrisley Weighs in on Rumors ‘RHOC’s’ Tamra Judge’s Husband Is Gay

Chrisley Knows Best cast member Todd Chrisley is speaking out about gay rumors surrounding Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Tamra Judge’s husband, Eddie Judge.

During Monday night’s episode of RHOC, Judge’s former friend Ricki Santana claimed he saw Eddie making out with a man years ago and suggested he was gay.

Chrisley, 48, has previously been accused of being a closeted gay man, despite his 21-year marriage to wife Julie Chrisley.

“I think it’s horrible that this world goes to such levels,” Chrisley told Us Weekly of the allegations against Eddie. “I would never try to hurt anyone intentionally. It’s not my character.”

He added: “I find it shameful that as voyeurs, we as a society will watch on the edge of our seats the take down of another human being and applaud it. It’s barbaric. Someone’s sexual orientation or race or religion isn’t a weapon to be used against them.”

In February, the father of five addressed the gay rumors surrounding him while on The Domenick Nati Show.

“In order for it to disappoint me, it would mean that I don’t agree with someone being gay,” the TV personality explained. “I don’t believe that’s a choice that you make. I believe that you are the way that God has made you.”

He continued: “I’m flattered that people think I can get laid on both ends. So, that doesn’t bother me. And my wife certainly is flattered that as many men want her husband as there are women. With that being said, I’m never going to have a drought. You, on the other hand, might. But Todd will never have a drought.”

