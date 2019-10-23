Todd Chrisley Praises Daughter Savannah’s Latest Venture Amid Family In-Fighting

Todd Chrisley recently took to Instagram to praise his daughter Savannah’s latest busniess venture, amid the ongoing Chrisley family in-fighting that has been raging for months. In a post on the social network site, Chrisley shared a magazine article about a new fashion line that Savannah is unveiling, and gushed over her accomplihment in the post’s caption: “We couldn’t be more proud of [Savannah],” he wrote. “Thanks [Women’s Wear Daily] for such a lovely article, hard work truly does pay off.”

“[Savannah] has worked on this line for over a year now to make sure it’s all inclusive and priced affordable so that everyone has access to the amazing quality and designs she’s launching with [Rampage],” Chrisley went on to say.

“Come out and meet [Savannah] at [Belk] in Franklin TN for the party , we all will be in support and look forward to meeting you. To God be the Glory,” he concluded the post.

The Chrisley family has been in the middle of a major fued, that escalated when Todd and his wife Julie were arrested and charged with multiple financial crimes. Following that, explosive accusations came out from their other daughter Lindsie that Todd and one of her brothers were attempting to extort her over a sex tape they claimed to be in possession of.

Lindsie has tried to positive outlook through all the drama, with the single mother taking to Instagram in September to share a photo of herself with her young son, while opening up about how she’s been handling things.

“Life isn’t meant to be perfect. It is messy & sometimes it is a disaster, but there is beauty in the messiness & there can be peace in the disaster,” she wrote. “It’s hard to write this without crying, but I wanted to thank each person that has sent me messages, personal friends as well as my social media community. The messages aren’t going unnoticed.”

“I’ve been reassured many times over the last two weeks, ‘Be strong now, because things will get better. It might be stormy now, but it can’t rain forever.’ I have faith in my journey & know God hasn’t brought me this far to leave me,” she went on to say.