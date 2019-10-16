Todd Chrisley Posts Quote Amid Lawsuit Against Georgia Tax Official for Alleged Corrupt Relationship With Daughter Lindsie

Todd Chrisley shared a message for his followers on Instagram on Tuesday amid the news that he is suing a Georgia tax official for what he believes to be a corrupt relationship with his estranged daughter, Lindsie. In the post, Chrisley shared a photo of a television screen that reads, “Worry is fear that God will get it wrong and bitterness is believing He did.”

He captioned the post with, “And this is the word…”

The post comes on the same day that TMZ reported Chrisley brought a lawsuit against Director of the Georgia Department of Revenue’s Office of Special Investigation Joshua Waites. Chrisley claims that Waites entered into a relationship with his daughter in order to gain personal information about him for his investigation into the family’s finances.

Chrisley submitted text messages between Waites and Lindsie as evidence. In one of them, Waites directly asks her to share information about her father. “So. Some stuff happened today. And we have a meeting the first of the year that is super big. And is all about Todd. Like serious,” the text reads. “So. I want to know if you would be willing to talk about him or her.”

This lawsuit comes on the heels of the Chrisleys settling their tax evasion case with the state of Georgia. The family was accused of not paying more than $2 million in state taxes over an eight year time period, but both sides settled on a payment of $77,000.

“Julie and I knew all along that we had done nothing wrong and that when all the facts came out, we would be fine,” Chrisley said after the settlement.

