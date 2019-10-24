Todd Chrisley and Wife Julie Address the ‘Dr. Phil’ Show and ‘Clear the Air’ About Daughter Lindsie

Todd Chrisley is clearing the air on his estranged daughter’s Lindsie Chrisley‘s claim that he and her brother Chase Chrisley were extorting her with an alleged sex tape of her that proved she was having an extramarital affair. During his podcast Chrisley Confessions, Chrisley and wife Julie Chrisley admitted that there “is no sex tape” of Lindsie.

“I want to go on the record today, folks, and say … There is no sex tape,” Chrisley said in Thursday’s podcast. “There wasn’t a sex tape. We were told about this in 2016 and it never came to fruition. There’s never been a time that I have had a sex tape of my daughter inside in my possession.”

He continued, explaining there were were “rumblings” of a sex tape, but that those “rumblings” came in 2016 “when Lindsie told us about a sex tape and said it was on a puppy cam. And then it just kind of went away because I was mortified. She and I had words over it.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star continued, saying that text messages Lindsie posted made it “clear” that he was “begging her, saying, ‘Please, this is shameful. It’s shameful for your husband and your child. It should have never happened and I should have certainly never have found out about it.’”

“[The text messages show] me saying, ‘Explain to me how Chase is involved in this.’ And there is no explanation for it,” he said.

“So I want to say now, and then we’re gonna move on from it: There is no sex tape. I have never seen a sex tape. I have never had anyone try to sell me a sex tape, ’cause if they had, I would have bought it,” he said. “I would have bought that tape—”

“Knowing it was the only one,” Julie interjected.

“Exactly. We would have destroyed it and I would have gone the hell off on everyone involved,” Chrisley agreed.

“That’s all I’m going to say about it,” he said, adding that “it does not bother me what Lindsie says in the press, what she puts on her Twitter.”

“Lindsie, I love you. There’s gotta be a lot of hurt there because for the things that have happened and the things that you’ve done, that has to come from a place of hurt,” he continued. “And I want you to know that I love you.”

He added that he “didn’t care” how Lindsie appeared on the Dr. Phil show and spoke about the family drama. “I don’t care about the Dr. Phil show. It got very little traction and I think that it is what it is.”

After spending a few minutes discussing his “disappointment” that “no one at Dr. Phil’s camp reached out to us in any form” through their mutual talent agency, he said that he “forgives” both Dr. Phil McGraw and Lindsie.

Chrisley and Julie asked listeners of the podcast to continue to pray for their family.

“We want that reunification [with Lindsie],” Chrisley said, but “with honesty, with remorsefulness.”