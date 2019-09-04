Todd Chrisley Celebrates Mom Nanny Faye as the ‘Light’ Through Family’s ‘Trial and Tribulation’

Todd Chrisley is paying tribute to mom Nanny Faye on her 74th birthday, thanking her for being there for their family through “trial and tribulation” after he and wife Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury last month on tax evasion and other financial crime charges. The Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram with a mother-son photo to accompany his tribute, calling his mother a “light” in the darkness surrounding the family.

“Happy Birthday Mama, [Nanny Faye Chrisley],” he began the caption. “There are no words that will ever explain how blessed I am to have you as my mother, through every trial and tribulation our family has ever gone through, you have been the light that lead us through the darkness.”

“With all of my heart, I love you beyond words and thank God everyday for you,” he continued. “You are the standard of what a ‘Real’ woman should be.”

The USA Network star ended his tribute by thanking God for his mother, concluding, “God, thank you for this blessing and for every blessing of strength and perseverance that my mother has taught us all.”

There’s more than just the looming threat of prison time hanging over the Chrisleys’ heads after Todd and Julie pleaded not guilty to the charges facing them in court. TMZ recently unearthed police records from July in which daughter Lindsie accused her father and brother, Chase Chrisley, of threatening to release a sex tape featuring her and Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes if she didn’t agree to lie about a certain “incident” related to their financial troubles.

Todd has since denied the claims, saying on an episode of Chrisley Confessions last month, “Now as far as our oldest daughter Lindsie goes, I will say to you that we are saying nothing other than that we love Lindsie. She will always be my daughter, that will never change, she is my first-born child. She is loved and this is her moment for her to say whatever she wants to say, regardless of whether or not it’s true or not.”

“She’s forgiven for what has happened in the last week-to-ten days, she is forgiven for what has happened in the investigation, that she has contributed to. She is forgiven for what she is going to do today or tomorrow,” he added. “At the end of the day, I am her father. And clearly the feelings I have had for her her entire life are not reciprocal. And for that, that’s heartbreaking.”

