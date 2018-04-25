TLC’s New Show Follows a Family Living With 81 Animals

TLC is giving fans a new show to go bananas over.

On May 22, TLC will debut its newest show, Our Wild Life, which follows Bobbie Jo and Jerry Abrams and their crazy life raising 84 kids, only three of which are actual humans. Living on 16-acres with their three children, a nanny named Naa Naa, and their 81 animals, according to US Weekly, the show will follow the family’s crazy adventures with their extended family, which includes a zebra, camel, kangaroos, alpacas, llamas, wallabies, a sloth, and more.

Many of the animals are rescued, such as the kangaroo, who is missing two fingers, and the recently adopted sloth.

Along with the announcement of the new series, the network has also announced that 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, the popular spinoff of 90 Day Fiancé, returns May 20 and will follow six fan-favorite couples as they embark on life together. Among the couples to be featured in the new season are Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Jorge Nava, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez, Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou, Paola and Russ Mayfield, and David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan.

While the couples all managed to survive the K-1 visa process, which requires a foreigner to marry a U.S. citizen within 90 days of entering the country, not all is well with all of the couples, and the third season will see plenty of drama.

When the show picks back up, Jorge and Anfisa are now living separately, and to heighten the drama, an ex shows up claiming Jorge fathered her 10-year-old daughter. Nicole and Azan struggle with trust issues, Chantel and Pedro tuffle over money and attempt to overcome the rift in their families, and Molly and Luis deal with family struggles. Meanwhile, Russ and Paola continue to fight as David and Annie, one of the series’ most controversial couples, struggle financially as Annie realizes life in America isn’t what she had been expecting.

TLC said “I do” to the series, along with its mothership 90 Day Fiancé and its spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, in January. The network also announced the renewal of 90 Day Fiancé:What Now?, the digital series that runs on TLC Go.

90 Day Fiancé, which will be returning for its sixth season, enjoyed stellar ratings during its fifth season, which was the highest-rated ever among women 25-54 (1.8) and the most watched among total viewers (2.2M), which is up 20 percent and 29 percent, respectively, in comparison to the previous season.

Meanwhile, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After held the title for the network’s highest-rated freshman series premiere until Unexpected, which focuses on the lives of expectant moms as they navigate what it’s like to have a child in your teen years, beat it out with its 2017 premiere to 1.2 million viewers.