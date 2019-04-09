T.I. Pays Tribute to Late Sister in ‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’ Season 2 Trailer

Rapper T.I.’s late sister Precious Harris isn’t far from his mind in the upcoming season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.

In a new trailer for Season 2 of the VH1 series, which is set to premiere on Monday, April 15, shows T.I. and the rest of the cast paying tribute to Harris, who passed away at the age of 66 in February.

“Changes come at us FAST but when you have your friends & family — that’s all you need!” the series’ official Twitter account teased the season.

Changes come at us FAST but when you have your friends & family — that's all you need! Watch the full #FamilyHustle supertrailer before the premiere MONDAY APRIL 15 at 9/8c on @VH1!

“It just breaks my heart. She vibrant — I don’t think she would want us moping around sad; Precious loved to have fun,” singer Monica says in the clip.

Later in the trailer, T.I. addresses the loss as well while toasting a toast with the rest of the cast, stating, “We’re going to rejoice.”

Harris passed away on Feb. 22 after having been involved in a serious car accident days earlier. According to an Atlanta Police Department Traffic Accident Report, Harris had been driving a 2013 Dodge Avenger with her granddaughter Kairi Chapman in the passenger seat on Feb. 12 when she suffered an asthma attack, which caused her to fall unconscious and lose control of the vehicle and crash into a telephone pole.

Although Harris was unconscious but breathing when first responders arrived at the scene, she passed away in the hospital on Feb. 22, with T.I. paying his respects on social media just a day later.

“While we are saddened that our beloved Precious is no longer with us, she will forever have a special place in our hearts and our family,” he wrote. “I was such a lucky man because you were my sister. You were there every step of the way… always helping me become my best self. I/We could not have done it without you. Forever grateful. Your Baby Brother.”

“While we’re ALL Happy to see you get your well deserved wings of eternal peace… free from pain, worries, & anguish… But Still WE ALL REALLY HATE TO SEE YOU GO!!!” he added in the caption. “Now we owe you to NOT be selfishly consumed by our pain,but to be HAPPY for you claim your peaceful place in paradise. You earned it sis. We’ll be miserable for a while for missing your physical presence, but your lessons of love,words of wisdom & historical memories WILL NEVER DIE!!! …Y’all save us a spot… until then… farewell Big Sis.”

Precious is survived by her three children: Kayama Chapman, Avis Chapman-Reese and Kareem “Plug” Chapman.

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle premieres on Monday, April 15 at 9 p.m. ET on VH1.