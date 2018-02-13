A Complete Timeline of Theresa Caputo’s Declining Marriage, Split

Theresa Caputo shocked fans when she announced in December that she and her longtime husband Larry Caputo were splitting up. The Long Island Medium star and Larry were married for 28 years, have two adult children, and had been filming their reality show since 2011. Dive on in to learn about the decline of their marriage and what ultimately led to their separation.

Early marriage and filming

The Caputos married in September 1989. It wasn’t until later in their marriage when Theresa began to realize and figure out her connection with the dead.

Larry reportedly supported Theresa throughout the process, and in 2011, more than 20 years after they first married, Theresa landed her own TV show: Long Island Medium. The show has been going strong ever since and is currently in its eighth season.

November 2017: Theresa alludes to marital problems

In a November 2017 episode of Long Island Medium, Theresa broke down while doing a reading, becoming overwhelmed with her marital struggles.

“I’m gonna say something, and I’m gonna regret it. Things happen,” she said in tears. “I can’t, I can’t do this.”

“I’m in the middle of a reading with Erin and my own emotions about my relationship with Larry got the best of me,” she later said in a confessional. “This is a really hard time right now with Larry and I, and I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s just, it’s wearing on me.”

The medium also confessed to friends in a previous episode.

“Since the last season of ‘Long Island Medium,’ Larry and I’s relationship has changed. We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are such great times. I don’t understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?’ “

Dec. 3, 2017: Caputos announce their split

Theresa and Larry announced their separation on Sunday, Dec. 3 via a statement to Us Weekly.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the couple said in a statement to the outlet. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

At the time, neither made official solo statement, but Larry had retweeted comments from viewers who were showing the couple support, in addition to fans who said how much they miss him on the show.

The two have two children, 24-year-old Larry Caputo Jr., and 23-year-old Victoria Caputo.

Dec. 4, 2017: Larry blames lack of communication

During Monday, Dec. 4’s episode, Larry told a friend that he blames a lack of communication for the breakdown in their marraige.

“We’re having a difficult time. I think a lot of the frustration has to do with us not spending the time together anymore,” he explained to his friend Danny on the TLC show. “Along with that comes the lack of communication so it’s like losing your best friend. It’s hard.”

“As much as I try to busy myself so I’m not thinking about it, it’s still there,” Larry continued. “I know it’s very trying for the both of us. I don’t want to make it just about me. I know it’s the same for Theresa also.”

“I think the thing that bothers me right now is I don’t think I know what the outcome of this is gonna be,” he added. “I just can’t imagine our lives not together. I just don’t know where I would go from there.”

Dec. 4, 2017: Theresa struggles with the separation

In that same episode, Theresa admitted that she, too, was struggling with the separation. The couple also revealed they were considering a trial separation.

“Larry and I have been together for 31 years and married for 27, of course we’ve had bumps in our marriage, but this one, we’re just having a really hard time getting over,” Theresa said.

“I feel like I’m living a dual life,” she continued. “In my work, I’m crazy focused, and in my life, my feelings are all over the place.”

Dec. 5, 2017: Theresa addresses fans after split announcement

I’m overwhelmed by the love and support for me and my family while we’re going through this difficult time. One thing will never change and that is that we will always love and support each other, and be the best parents we can be to our children. Love you guys ❌⭕️❌⭕️ — Theresa Caputo (@Theresacaputo) December 5, 2017

Theresa and Larry know that while their separation announcement may have been shocking to Long Island Medium viewers, there’s no one it affects more than their children, Larry Jr. and Victoria.

Caputo took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support and to reinforce that the pair is committed to remaining friends for the sake of their adult children.

“I’m overwhelmed by the love and support for me and my family while we’re going through this difficult time,” she said. “One thing will never change and that is that we will always love and support each other, and be the best parents we can be to our children. Love you guys.”

Dec. 7, 2017: Larry’s dad says he’s more upset than Theresa

Larry’s father, Jack, told Radar that he believes Larry is taking the news harder than Theresa — and that he’s holding out hope the couple will work out their problems and get back together.

“My son is probably more upset then she is,” Jack said. “I’m praying everyday — that’s the only way to bring them together.”

The 88-year-old revealed that he hopes the two get back together following the split.

“I talked to him after, and he was upset but he didn’t want to say too much,” he added. “I know she said they were splitting, but my son was saying ‘dad we are working it out,’ so I’m praying they get back together.”

“My son really loves her,” he continued.

“She’s got a lot going on, but so what,” he said of Theresa. “They can be away from each other, and then on the days they’re not away, they can be together. What’s the problem?”

December 2017: Theresa visits Rockettes Christmas Spectacular

Amid the heartbreaking separation, Theresa kept her spirits up by attending the Rockettes Christmas Spectacular.

She posed with a number of her friends in a photo slideshow she posted to her Instagram on Dec. 11, clad in all black with her signature big blonde mane.

“Last weeks annual girls day to [Radio City Music Hall] to see the Christmas Spectacular and it seriously was spectacular,” she wrote, hashtagging the message “#christmasspectular” and “#girlsday.”