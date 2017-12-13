Theresa Caputo Cheered by Christmas ‘Spectacular’ Following Split From Husband

Theresa Caputo is keeping her spirits up amid a heartbreaking divorce.

The Long Island Medium star announced she and husband Larry Caputo were splitting after nearly three decades of marriage earlier this month, but the TLC reality star was all smiles when attending the Rockettes Christmas Spectacular.

Caputo poses with a number of her friends in a photo slideshow she posted to her Instagram Monday, clad in all black with her signature big blonde mane.

“Last weeks annual girls day to [Radio City Music Hall] to see the Christmas Spectacular and it seriously was spectacular,” she wrote, hashtagging the message “#christmasspectular” and “#girlsday.”

Theresa and Larry announced they were separating on Dec. 3 in a joint statement.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the couple said. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

The 51-year-old has been open about her marital problems on her TLC show.

“Larry and I have been together for 31 years and married for 27, of course we’ve had bumps in our marriage, but this one, we’re just having a really hard time getting over,” she confessed in a Dec. 4 episode.

Larry was also candid about what they were going through.

“I think the thing that bothers me right now is I don’t think I know what the outcome of this is gonna be,” he told a friend in the episode. “I just cant imagine our lives not together. I just don’t know where I would go from there.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@theresacaputo