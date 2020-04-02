‘The West Memphis Three’ Investigates ‘Satanic Panic’ Sparked by Case in Exclusive Clip

Investigation Discovery is diving deep into the disturbing triple homicide that sparked the “Satanic Panic” in the U.S. as experts re-investigate the infamous West Memphis Three case and delve into the evidence left behind in one of the most chilling unsolved cases of recent memory. Ahead of Sunday’s premiere of The West Memphis Three: An ID Murder Mystery, PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of the latest installment of the hit franchise.

The special explores the flimsy evidence and questionable confession surrounding the arrest of a circle of friends labeled as “goths” Damien Echols, Jason Baldwin and Jessie Misskelley in the horrific killings of three 8 year olds, Steve “Stevie” Branch, Christopher Byers and Michael Moore. But as the case moves towards trial, public opinion begins to change as a missing piece of potential evidence “cripples” the case and people begin to wonder if the West Memphis Three were targeted for wearing black and listening to heavy metal music, and Misskelley coerced into his confession that sparked sensational headlines worldwide.

Sunday’s special features one-on-one interviews with those closest to the case, including an interview with Baldwin, as well as courtroom footage, interrogation room audio tapes and emotional interviews with family members. The experts will also try to explore the question left after the release of the West Memphis Three — if they didn’t commit the murders, who did?

“Even now, the case of the West Memphis Three still lingers as many questions remain unanswered, and confusion looms over a mystery that fueled America’s Satanic Panic,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America in a statement. “As speculation continues to haunt the case, this installment of the ID Murder Mystery franchise gives an inside look into the widespread panic, celebrity activism and shocking trials that lead to a surprising conclusion.”

The West Memphis Three: An ID Murder Mystery premieres Sunday, April 5 at 9 p.m. ET with an accompanying digital series, The West Memphis Three: The Missing Pieces, releasing immediately after.

Photo credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for HBO