‘The Voice’ Winner Reveals Death of Family Member

Cassadee Pope is mourning the loss of a loved one.

The Voice Season 3 winner shared the heartbreaking news earlier this month that her grandmother Jackie passed away on Saturday, May 10.

“My beautiful grandma Jackie passed Saturday night,” Pope told her fans alongside a photo of her grandmother standing on the beach and looking out at a sunset. According to the country/rock singer, the image was taken “in 2011 right before she literally applauded how beautiful this sunset was. There’s no question who I got my love of sunsets from. Now she has the best view of them.”

Pope concluded, “She missed her mother dearly so I like to think she got to spend Mother’s Day with her. Rest easy, Grandma.”

The heartbreaking announcement was met with condolences and messages of support from the singer’s fans and fellow musicians, with Hannah Duckworth writing, “Hugging you tight Cass.” Vicky-T commented, “I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending love.” A fan added, “So sorry for your loss, Cass. Sending you love and air hugs.”

Pope is known to have a close relationship with her grandparents, and in 2019 called her grandma her “biggest fan,” though it’s unclear if she was referring to her Grandma Jackie. At the time, she shared, “My grandma is my biggest fan and I love that she sends me cards to remind me.” She credited her grandmother with teaching her “how important it is to start traditions and keep in touch.”

The singer is also close to her mother, Lori Pope, and penned a touching tribute to her on Mother’s Day. Sharing a photo of herself and Lori, Pope wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who is always down to help me pack up a car and move to a new city, even if it means I’ll be further away. I’m more grateful than ever for you @loricasagnipope . Love you always.”

Pope, who began her music career in 2008 with the pop band Hey Monday before later embarking on a solo career, rose to fame on The Voice Season 3. The singer won over all four coaches, ultimately landing on Blake Shelton’s team, and went on to be crowned the Season 3 winner in 2012. She has since gone on to release numerous albums, collect several awards, cross genres.