‘The Voice’ Crowns Brynn Cartelli as Season 14 Winner

The Voice has crowned Brynn Cartelli as the new winner!

The stunning singer was crowned winner of Season 14 during the second half of a two-part finale Tuesday evening. Spensha Baker came in fourth, Kyla Jade came in third and Britton Buchanan came in second.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the finale, the final four contestants gave their all in three performances designed to showcase their talent ahead of the nationwide vote.

Each artist sang one new solo cover, a special duet with their coach and a debut of their first original single.

Buchanan, who was Team Alicia Keys, decided to sing The Rascals’ 1966 classic “Good Lovin” during Monday’s show, probably in part due to Keys’ explanation that “he has such an old soul.”

He then took to the stage to perform Avicii’s “Wake Me Up” with Keys and an original song, “Where You Come From,” which he wrote in his high school chemistry class.

Jade, who was on Team Blake Shelton, gave a powerful performance of Joe Cocker’s “With a Little Help from My Friends” on Monday, in addition to Wynonna’s “Only Love” with Shelton and an emotional original song, “The Last Tear.”

The performance earned high praise from her coach: “She is a world-class vocalist [and] her talent is absolutely undeniable,” he said.

Baker, the season’s country queen, was also Team Blake, and stayed true to her roots during the finale performances, a fun duet of Tanya Tucker’s “Tell Me About It” and a solo rendition of Kacey Musgraves’ “Merry Go Round.”

She also performed an original song, “Old Soul.”

Cartelli, a Team Kelly Clarkson singer, is the youngest contestant in the show’s history. But her age hasn’t left her with any disadvantage to her competitors.

Cartelli took the stage on Monday with Clarkson for a classic duet of Crowded House’s 1986 classic “Don’t Dream It’s Over.”

She also performed Adele’s hit “Skyfall” and her catchy original song, “Walk My Way.”

Photo credit: NBC