'The Voice': Why Kelly Clarkson Won't Be Present for the First Battle Round of Season 20

Season 20 of The Voice is scheduled to begin its Battle Rounds on Monday, March 29, but viewers will notice a new face sitting in coach Kelly Clarkson's chair. The "I Dare You" singer will be absent from the show due to an illness, so if you're wondering where she is, there's no need to worry. The Battle Rounds were filmed in January, and Clarkson will soon be back in her red chair on the show, but in the meantime, she called in country star Kelsea Ballerini to take her place.

Ballerini's involvement was announced on Tuesday, following a clip that aired during Monday night's episode sharing that Clarkson would not be in her chair next week. A new promo begins with Clarkson's fellow coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas standing backstage together and wondering where she is. After Shelton quips, "Where is she? In Cancun?" host Carson Daly declares that Ballerini will be sitting in for Clarkson as the "hole in the bottle" appears in Clarkson's big red chair.

"Just pretend I'm Kelly," she tells the other coaches. When Legend asks her, "Who do we blame when you make a mistake?" Ballerini responds, "Her!" Ballerini also proves that she has Clarkson's skill when it comes to taking shots at Shelton, telling him, "Hey Blake, have I ever told you that you look like my dad?"

"Thank you so much @KelseaBallerini for sitting in for me while I was feeling under the weather!" Clarkson wrote on social media after her temporary replacement was announced. "I know my team is in great hands with you!! Y'all aren't going to want to miss this!! The battles start next week on @NBCTheVoice! #TeamKelly #TheVoice."

Ballerini shared, "when @kellyclarkson calls and asks you to keep her seat warm, you put all those years of being her super fan to work. thank you @johnlegend @nickjonas and ole pops @blakeshelton for making me feel like part of the @nbcthevoice family. I’m forever #teamkelly...see y’all at the battle rounds!" Ballerini previously joined The Voice as its fifth coach in 2018 when she helmed the series' inaugural Comeback Stage competition, and she served as Clarkson's team advisor in 2019. The 27-year-old also joined the American Idol winner on her Meaning of Life Tour in 2019.